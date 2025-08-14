Ambassador Tong Defa, A Pragmatic Envoy

President John Mahama assured the good people of Aflao a modern market through grant promised by the Chinese government. After some weeks of that assurance, Ghana received $30 million grant from the Chinese government to construct the modern market at Aflao as promised by President Mahama.

The Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the signing that took place at Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry, and he signed on behalf of Ghana while the Chinese Ambassador Tong Defa represented China.

To the amazement of most Ghanaians the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa went to Ketu South and inspected the land earmarked for the modern market. It is a mark of an exceptional envoy who is determined and willing to strengthen the cordial bilateral relationships between the People's Republic of China and the good people of Ghana.

Barely year in Ghana, H. E. Tong Defa has created a niche by having a quarterly press briefings to inspire balance media narrative between both countries. Unfortunately the Ghanaian media have not yet come into terms of highlighting the opportunities available for the government and the people of Ghana. The misconduct of the few Chinese whose activities is destroying the ecological biodiversity areas, has over shadow the cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador Tong Defa has vehemently condemned it and has encouraged the law enforcement agencies to deal with those miscreants ruthlessly.

The attitude of H.E Tong Defa the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana appears someone who is focused on strengthening the bilateral relationships between China and Ghana through his elaborate engagement with various stakeholders in government and Civil Society by promoting cultural exchange programmes between the two countries, hence his visibility at almost every function.

Is it not ridiculous and sad for a sovereign state throwing her arms in despair blaming foreigners for his own inaction of not dealing with miscreants decisively. The media must encourage the Ghana government to deal ruthlessly with lawlessness and the indiscipline that has bedeviled the country decisively, a message that would deter the miscreants to stop the nefarious activities.

Ambassador Tong Defa has demonstrated pragmatism in his communication, negotiation competence and he is building a perfect human and business relationship with Ghanaians a quality worthy of emulation.

Mike kalley

Sociopolitical Analyst.