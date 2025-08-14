Akufo-Addo mourns late Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III, hails her ‘Grace and Wisdom’

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has honoured the memory of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the late 14th Queen Mother of the Asante Kingdom, describing her as “an adorable queen of grace and wisdom.”

A delegation of chiefs and elders from the Manhyia Palace, acting on behalf of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, visited Mr. Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to formally announce the Queen Mother’s passing.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, a proud member of the Oyoko clan, served as Asantehemaa for eight years, earning admiration for her devotion to the customs, heritage, and values of the Asante Kingdom.

Paying tribute to her legacy, the former President reflected on their warm personal bond. “Anytime I was in Kumasi, I did not hesitate to seize the opportunity to visit her to convey my regards,” he said.

Mr. Akufo-Addo extended his sympathies to the Asantehene and the people of Asanteman, praying that her soul would rest peacefully “in the Bosom of the Almighty, until the Last Day of the Resurrection.”