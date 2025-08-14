Bunkpurugu: One arrested in foiled mobile money robbery at Kpentoug Junction

Suspect

A quick response by residents and security forces on Tuesday evening thwarted an attempted mobile money robbery near Kpentoug Junction in Bunkpurugu, North East Region, leading to the arrest of one suspect.

The incident happened between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. when two masked men allegedly ambushed a female mobile money agent from Jilig No. 2 in the Jilig Electoral Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman, who had closed from work and was heading home, was confronted by the robbers, who blocked her path and tried to snatch her bag containing cash. Despite being physically assaulted, she fought back and refused to let go.

Her resistance was bolstered by the timely intervention of a passing tricycle (Motor King) driver, who flashed his lights and charged toward the attackers, forcing them to flee. The driver pursued the suspects but was threatened, prompting him to alert nearby residents.

A coordinated manhunt involving community members, police, and military personnel ensued, chasing the suspects from Kpentoug Junction to Nyamwai. One of the assailants was intercepted and arrested, while the second managed to escape.

The arrested suspect is in police custody as a manhunt continues for the fugitive.