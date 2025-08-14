Helicopter crash: Dormaa East District observes solemn memorial service in honour of 8 victims

The Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East Constituency, Hon. Racheal Owusuaa, has urged Ghanaians to set aside their differences and focus on unity for the collective good and development of the nation.

Quoting Genesis 11:4 from the Bible, the MP emphasized that even God recognized the power of unity in achieving goals, as demonstrated by the people of Babel. She stressed the importance of fostering a spirit of unity for national development.

This call to unity was made during a solemn memorial service held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, organized by the Dormaa East District Assembly (DEDA).

The service was led by the Hon. District Chief Executive (DCE) Osei Owusu King and the District Coordinating Director (DCD) Mr. Mark Maxwell Mensah, in memory of the eight distinguished public officials who tragically lost their lives in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025.

The ceremony allowed public officials, Assembly Members, and various stakeholders to express their condolences and share in the grief of the eight individuals who dedicated their lives to public service. The MP extended her sympathies to President John Dramani Mahama, government officials, and the bereaved families for their profound loss.

In her remarks, Hon. Racheal noted that while death is unavoidable and transcends societal hierarchies, it demands reflection. She encouraged Ghanaians to be humble and to use this time of mourning to embrace a God-fearing spirit and pursue unity for the nation’s development.

Mr. Adul Aziz, the District Health Administrator, led Islamic prayers for the departed souls, their families, and the nation. He reminded attendees to live with Taqwa (God-consciousness) and in pursuit of their divine calling.

Apostle Ransford Obeng, Chairman of the District Local Council of Churches and a leader of the Christian Praise International Church (CPIC), delivered a sermon on the theme “there is time for everything”. He led a series of prayers for the nation, government officials, protection during national events, the departed souls, their families, and state institutions. He also emphasized the importance of upholding the legacies left by the deceased.

Notable attendees included former DCE Hon. Frank Kumi, the leadership of the District Assembly, the Presiding Member, Assembly Members, heads of institutions and departments, clergy, and other stakeholders.