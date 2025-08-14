Man in police custody for theft and destruction of property 

The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man for alleged stealing and destruction of property.

The suspect, Sulemana Adams, allegedly broke into a Toyota Highlander of a staff of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, and made away with an HP laptop computer, GH₵11,000 and €80 cash as well as unspecified Kenyan Shillings and South African Rands cash, a power bank, and external hard drive.

A police statement issued and signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, said the suspect, popularly known as 'Zambia,' smashed the rear door glass and entered the vehicle parked at the victim's residence at Baakoniaba in the Sunyani Municipality.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the incident happened on August 10, 2025 adding that the suspect, currently in police custody, was arrested at Kuotokom, a Sunyani suburb on August 12, 2025.

It said acting on intelligence, the police placed the suspect under 24-hour surveillance and that led to his arrest during an undercover operation conducted by the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate.”

The statement said during police interrogations, the suspect admitted the crime, leading the police to retrieved the HP laptop, GH₵10,710, €10, $32, CFA2,000 cash and some foreign currencies in coins, an external hard drive and the power bank from the suspect.

It said investigations were on-going as the police prepared to arraign the suspect before court.

GNA