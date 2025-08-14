ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 14 Aug 2025 Crime & Punishment

Man in police custody for theft and destruction of property 

  Thu, 14 Aug 2025
Man in police custody for theft and destruction of property

The Bono Regional Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man for alleged stealing and destruction of property.

The suspect, Sulemana Adams, allegedly broke into a Toyota Highlander of a staff of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, and made away with an HP laptop computer, GH₵11,000 and €80 cash as well as unspecified Kenyan Shillings and South African Rands cash, a power bank, and external hard drive.

A police statement issued and signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, said the suspect, popularly known as 'Zambia,' smashed the rear door glass and entered the vehicle parked at the victim's residence at Baakoniaba in the Sunyani Municipality.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the incident happened on August 10, 2025 adding that the suspect, currently in police custody, was arrested at Kuotokom, a Sunyani suburb on August 12, 2025.

It said acting on intelligence, the police placed the suspect under 24-hour surveillance and that led to his arrest during an undercover operation conducted by the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate.”

The statement said during police interrogations, the suspect admitted the crime, leading the police to retrieved the HP laptop, GH₵10,710, €10, $32, CFA2,000 cash and some foreign currencies in coins, an external hard drive and the power bank from the suspect.

It said investigations were on-going as the police prepared to arraign the suspect before court.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Here are roads in Accra to be closed for Friday’s state funeral Helicopter crash: Here are roads in Accra to be closed for Friday’s state funera...

2 hours ago

Suspect Bunkpurugu: One arrested in foiled mobile money robbery at Kpentoug Junction

2 hours ago

Deputy Chief of Staff, Stanislav Xoese Dogbe Helicopter crash: Don’t chase mourners with your microphones to speak at state f...

2 hours ago

Assemblyman, 3 others arrested over alleged attack on anti-galamsey task force in Amansie South Assemblyman, 3 others arrested over alleged attack on anti-galamsey task force i...

3 hours ago

Immediate past Minister for Defence,Dominic Nitiwul I’m still hoping to be told news of August 6 helicopter crash was a dream — Niti...

3 hours ago

Immediate past Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul I never imagined I would be paying tribute to my successor Omane Boamah — Nitiwu...

3 hours ago

Body bags are built for heat so carrying helicopter victims in cocoa sacks wasn’t right — Dr. Agyekum-Obeng Body bags are built for heat so carrying helicopter victims in cocoa sacks wasn’...

3 hours ago

Police announce road closures for state funeral of helicopter crash victims on Friday Police announce road closures for state funeral of helicopter crash victims on F...

3 hours ago

Asiedu Nketiah’s ‘mockery’ of NPP’s Tamale Central by-election withdrawal ‘unacceptably wrong’ — Koku Anyidoho Asiedu Nketiah’s ‘mockery’ of NPP’s Tamale Central by-election withdrawal ‘unacc...

3 hours ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.76 interbank on August 14 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.76 interbank on August 14

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line