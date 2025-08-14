Sombre moments as hundreds attend requiem mass in honour of late Squadron Leader Anala

The atmosphere was sombre and filled with emotional grief as hundreds of mourners gathered at the Abesim St. James Seminary and Senior High School to pay their last respects to the late Squadron Leader Peter Abaafeme Anala, an alumnus of the school.

The late Sqd Ldr Anala was a member of St. James Old Boys Association (JOBA) and belonged to the 2007-year group.

He died with Seven others, including the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Defence, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, in the fatal military helicopter crash which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region Wednesday August 6, 2025.

As at 1830 hours on Wednesday August 13, hundreds of the mourners had arrived to join the 'Requiem Mass' organised by the JOBA, which was officiated by Father Sixtus Appiah Kyeremeh, a classmate of the late Sqn Ldr held at the school's main chaplain.

The ceremony drew a large contingent of students, and other dignitaries including Justice Eric Ansah Ankomah of the High Court of Ghana, the Reverend Fr. Thomas Oppong-Febri, Vicar General of Sunyani Diocese and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the school and Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a former Deputy Attorney General.

Uniformed personnel from the Third Garrison Battalion (3BN) as well as some family members of the deceased were also present to pay their last respects. The Rev Fr Felix Tuah Taah, the Rector of St James Seminary and SHS, who welcomed the mourners set the tone for the solemn event, which accompanied heartfelt tributes from various groups.

Mr Rasheed Commey Quaye, a fellow alumnus, friend, and classmate of the deceased, delivered a poignant tribute on behalf of JOBA 2007, and highlighted the late Sqn Ldr Anala's exemplary life and good relationships with others.

A tribute read on behalf of the JOBA President, Dr Nana Adu Appiah-Kubi described the late Sqn Ldr as “a true reflection of the values that define St James: sincerity, fidelity, and perseverance”. Captain Bernard Toaba Koyiri read the tribute on behalf of the 3BN Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Selasie Gagakumah, while the Rev Fr Oppong-Febri also read a tribute on behalf of the Board of Governors of St James Seminary and SHS.

Rev Fr Oppong Febri noted, in particular, the late Sqn Ldr Anala’s instrumental role as the organizer of the Debating Club in the 2006/2007 academic year and his exceptional contribution to the school's national debate victory in 2007. The contents of most of the tributes inspired the students to emulate the late Sqn Ldr Anala’s virtues and commitment to excellence.

