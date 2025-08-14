Media Persecution: President Mahama Doth Protest Too Much

I sincerely don’t believe for a split-second that President John “I Have No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama has any vestigial remnants of both credibility and integrity left, when it comes to the righteous condemnation of the wanton abuse of Ghanaian journalists by our National Security Agents and Personnel, as the twice nonconsecutively elected Bole-Bamboi native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, was recently reported by the media to have done (See “President Mahama condemns manhandling of journalists by security personnel, orders probe” Modernghana.com 8/1/25).

You see, the man has an infamously long and humongous track record of unspeakable wickedness when it comes to the gross mistreatment and the raw and the brazen persecution of Ghanaian journalists. Which was precisely why even as a Deputy Communications Minister during the very first term of the two-term tenure of the democratically elected government of the former late President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings and, subsequently, as the substantive Communications Minister, Mr. Mahama earned the patently ignoble sobriqué of “The Shit-Bomber.”

Now, for those of our readers who may not already be familiar with this aspect of the character and the political profile of the former Arch-Lieutenant to the “Mysteriously Vanished” President John Evans “Atta-Woyome” Mills, Mr. Mahama’s nickname of “The Shit-Bomber” came about as a result of the extant Communications Minister’s globally infamous routine habit of ordering night-soil truck drivers from the then Ministry of Health and Sanitation to inundate or literally flood the premises of media houses and establishments, at the time largely the print media, whose reportage or reportorial fare and general editorial orientation were deemed not to favor the National Democratic Congress, with raw and untreated human waste.

So, it absolutely could not be that the Mahama Presidency is not decidedly complicit in the apparent open season of the rampant and riotous persecution and virtual proscription of Ghanaian journalists, in particular those in the employ of the private media. Indeed, as both Interim and Substantive President of Ghana, from July 24, 2012 to January 7, 2017, Mr. Mahama presided over the most hostile media environment and climate since the Kwame Nkrumah-led tautologically named government of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) - 1957 to 1966.

For those of our Dear Readers who may have so soon, suddenly and scandalously forgotten the details of some of the preceding narrative, it was under the watch and the tenure of the First Mahama Presidency that a young broadcast journalist with the State-Owned and Operated Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), by the name of Mr. Yahyah Kwamoah, was savagely mauled by the extant Presidential Communications Director by the name of Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, the same Mahama-appointed de-facto Prime Minister of Ghana - at least by the authoritative lights of Mr. Alban S K Bagbin, the current Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament - who is also widely alleged to have composed the speech that euphorically celebrated the still causatively unexplained death of the then President Mills as a Divinely Ordained historical landmark that was intended to usher in the First Post-Independence-Born Leader of Our Beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana. In other words, the urine-colored old palmwine of the effete Atta-Mills government had to promptly be chucked out of the metaphorical bottle of Ghana and be promptly replaced by freshly made pitoo from Bole-Bamboi, brewed and bottled by the SADA-Northern-Star Brewery.

Anyway, as Yours Truly was recounting, so barbarically was Mr. Yahyah Kwamoah creamed by Mr. Xoese Dogbe, in Harlem, New York, slang or street-speak, that the young GBC Radio Journalist was almost rendered comatose. And the victim’s one and sole act of “treasonable criminality,” at least in the “Cosa Notra” opinion of Mr. Dogbe, by the way, was to have dared to allegedly eavesdrop on a conversation between Mr. Dogbe and the recently deceased Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, the former Defense Minister who, at the time in discussion, was the Mahama-appointed Minister of Communications, on the campus of the 37th Military Hospital, in the wake of the clearly avoidable road-accident death of Mr. Samuel Nuamah, 32 years old, and at the time of his death, a Presidential Press Attaché on secondment from the State-Owned Ghanaian Times.

You see, what makes the widely reported vehement Mahama protestation of the evidently rampant mauling of Ghanaian journalists and reporters by operatives of the country’s National Security Establishment absolutely nothing short of abject and flagrant hypocrisy, is the President’s widely reported assertion that “as a card-bearing member of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA),” he has a bounden obligation not to preside over “a government that abuses or intimidates journalists in the lawful exercise of their duty.” The logical question now becomes: What, in the opinion of Mr. Mahama, constitutes the “Unlawful” exercise of the duty or the duties of those journalists who are reportedly being savagely mauled by the government-sponsored National Security Operatives?

The farcical truth of the matter is that the former National Democratic Congress-sponsored Member of Parliament for West-Gonja Constituency, in the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, was a card-carrying bona fide member of the Ghana Journalists’ Association, when Mr. Yahyah Kwamoah was criminally and barbarically pummeled by Mr. Stanislav Xoese, with absolutely no disciplinary measure being taken against the criminal culprit. We need to also indelibly underscore the fact that many more Ghanaian journalists have suffered criminal persecution, in the form of arbitrary and summary imprisonment and mysterious deaths and other forms of wanton abuse, than under any other government in both Ghana’s Fourth Republic and in the entire postcolonial era.

Perhaps this is absolutely no happenstance or total accident, in view of the fact that the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Cabal also claims direct ideological descent and heritage from the Prime Minister and later President Kwame Nkrumah-led Proto-Convention People’s Party (CPP), the pioneering paragon or model and pace-setter for the extortionate treatment of Ghanaian journalists. We need to also critically examine the profile of the kinds of characters who often get named as Communications Ministers of the National Democratic Congress, with the Black-Leather-Sporting and Motorbike Riding and Gunslinging Thugs like Mr. Samuel George Nartey - aka Sam George - logically bringing up the rear, as it were.

As well, to test the fact of whether, indeed, Yagbonwura Kwame Gonja Tumtumba truly believes and means it, that is, when he pontifically asserts that: “A free and a responsible press is indispensable to our democracy and [we] must all work to protect the media,” one only needs to ask such firebrand , veteran and vanguard journalists as Messrs. Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako and Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Harrunah-Atta, the sometime Mahama-appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Namibia and a couple of other Southern African Countries, and then the Dear Enquirer could get back to the rest of us with the most authoritative and forensically incontrovertible evidence.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr. PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]

.