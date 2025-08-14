ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 14 Aug 2025 Religion

Islamic Scholar cautions Ghanaians against false prophecies

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Sheikh Dr. Yousuf Umar JalloSheikh Dr. Yousuf Umar Jallo

Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Yousuf Umar Jallo, has cautioned Ghanaians to ignore so-called prophecies predicting death, disasters, or personal events, describing them as lies that contradict Islamic teachings.

Speaking on the rising trend of such claims in Ghana, Sheikh Jallo said those who make these predictions are either soothsayers who seek help from the jinn, astrologers, or people speaking ignorantly.

He stressed that matters such as the time of death, natural disasters, and other unseen events are known only to Allah.

Quoting the Qur’an and Hadith, Sheikh Jallo cited Surah Luqman 34, which states: “Indeed, Allah has knowledge of the Hour. He sends down the rain and knows what is in the wombs. And no soul perceives what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul perceives in what land it will die. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted.”

He also referenced Surat An-Naml 65: “Say, ‘No one in the heavens or earth knows the unseen except God.’”

The scholar recalled the words of Ibn Uthaymeen, who affirmed that anyone claiming to know the time of death is lying, and believing such a claim is an act of disbelief.

He further reminded Muslims of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) warning: “Whoever goes to a soothsayer or fortune-teller and asks him questions and believes what he says has disbelieved in what was revealed to Muhammad.”

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Three arrested for possessing and manufacturing illegal guns at Shiashi Three arrested for possessing and manufacturing illegal guns at Shiashi

35 minutes ago

AG moves to dismiss suspended Chief Justice’s fresh bid to halt removal proceedings AG moves to dismiss suspended Chief Justice’s fresh bid to halt removal proceedi...

3 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Helicopter crash: President Mahama will be leading galamsey war we've never seen...

4 hours ago

US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa

4 hours ago

Prof. Wilberforce Sefakor Dzisah Prof Wilberforce Dzisah returns as Chair of UniMAC Governing Council

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse Addo Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse...

4 hours ago

Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare Helicopter crash: Court denies bail for Wontumi TV Presenter over accusations ag...

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: We apologise to NDC, President Mahama — NPP on party-affiliated TikTokers killers Helicopter crash: 'We apologise to NDC, President Mahama' — NPP on party-affilia...

4 hours ago

TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecuted — Beatrice Annan TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecu...

4 hours ago

Presidential Staffer and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Beatrice Annan Mahama’s government has shown commitment in ending galamsey — Beatrice Annan

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line