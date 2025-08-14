Islamic Scholar cautions Ghanaians against false prophecies

Sheikh Dr. Yousuf Umar Jallo

Prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dr. Yousuf Umar Jallo, has cautioned Ghanaians to ignore so-called prophecies predicting death, disasters, or personal events, describing them as lies that contradict Islamic teachings.

Speaking on the rising trend of such claims in Ghana, Sheikh Jallo said those who make these predictions are either soothsayers who seek help from the jinn, astrologers, or people speaking ignorantly.

He stressed that matters such as the time of death, natural disasters, and other unseen events are known only to Allah.

Quoting the Qur’an and Hadith, Sheikh Jallo cited Surah Luqman 34, which states: “Indeed, Allah has knowledge of the Hour. He sends down the rain and knows what is in the wombs. And no soul perceives what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul perceives in what land it will die. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted.”

He also referenced Surat An-Naml 65: “Say, ‘No one in the heavens or earth knows the unseen except God.’”

The scholar recalled the words of Ibn Uthaymeen, who affirmed that anyone claiming to know the time of death is lying, and believing such a claim is an act of disbelief.

He further reminded Muslims of the Prophet Muhammad’s (peace be upon him) warning: “Whoever goes to a soothsayer or fortune-teller and asks him questions and believes what he says has disbelieved in what was revealed to Muhammad.”