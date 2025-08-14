ModernGhana logo
I never imagined I would be paying tribute to my successor Omane Boamah — Nitiwul

Tributes & Condolences Immediate past Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul
THU, 14 AUG 2025
Immediate past Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul

The immediate past Minister for Defence and Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, has expressed sorrow over the death of his successor, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah.

Dr. Omane Boamah was among eight Ghanaians who lost their lives in a military helicopter crash on August 6, while en route to Obuasi on a national assignment.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy News’ PM Extra on Wednesday, August 13, the former minister said he is still in shock over the news.

According to him, he never imagined that he would be paying tribute to the man he handed over to, with whom he had built a cordial working relationship, in such a short time.

“It is a very sad state because I never thought, for once, that I would be paying tribute to somebody I had handed the baton over to. I’m sincerely shocked. We got closer when President Mahama nominated him as my replacement when the NPP was leaving office. He was part of the transition team, and I worked directly with him on security matters,” he recalled.

He added, “I’m really, really sad. I’m very sad for all of them, not just him. Murtala Mohammed too, because I’m almost always with Murtala in Parliament. I still don’t believe that it has happened, even though we all have to come to the realization that it is the truth. Still, it’s like I’m dreaming, and maybe I’ll wake up and realize it’s not true.”

