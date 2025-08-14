Joseph Kobla Wemakor to lead charge at Pan-African Summit in Kenya

A distinguished Ghanaian human rights advocate and global peace ambassador, Dr. Joseph Kobla Wemakor will represent Ghana in delivering the welcome remarks by CSO Representative from Ghana (representing West Africa) at the Pan-African Conference on National Security and Human Rights, set to take place from August 18 to 19, 2025, at the Argyle Grand Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

Organized by HAKI Africa under its Africa Security Sector Accountability Programme (ASSAP) and supported by the Open Society Foundations, the conference will convene civil society leaders, policymakers, human rights defenders, and state actors from across Africa to address the complex interplay between national security policies and human rights protection.

The event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and a memorial lecture honoring George Collins Owuor, a revered Kenyan civil society leader, governance champion, and human rights activist.

As the Founder and Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Dr. Wemakor will share his expertise on balancing civic freedoms with state security measures, aligning with the conference’s central theme: “The Conflict Between National Security Obligations and Human Rights in Africa: Towards a People-Centered Security Framework.”

Mathias Shipeta of HAKI Africa praised Dr. Wemakor’s impactful work in promoting accountability and defending human rights across Africa’s evolving security landscape, noting that his voice and experience will significantly enrich the discussions.

Dr. Wemakor’s participation in the Nairobi conference follows a series of high-profile international engagements that underscore his growing influence in the human rights sphere.

In July 2025, he delivered a keynote address at the International Seminar on Enhancing Human Rights Activities in North Korea, held at the Marriott Hotel and organized by the World Institute of Intercultural Services (WIIS) with support from Korea’s Ministry of Unification.

His speech focused on building international pressure and proposing strategic policy actions to address human rights violations in North Korea, offering an African perspective to the global discourse.

Earlier, in August 2024, he played a pivotal role in the launch of the Civic Space Outlook documentary at the Accra City Hotel, an event organized by Spaces for Change with support from the Ford Foundation, which highlighted the shrinking civic space in Ghana ahead of its general elections.

With decades of activism, Dr. Wemakor has established himself as a formidable advocate for vulnerable groups, including women, children, and marginalized communities.

His voice has resonated on global platforms such as the UN High-Level Political Forum, the Pan-African Human Rights and Social Justice Conference in Nairobi, and forums addressing COVID-19-related abuses in South Korea.

His collaboration with the United Nations Information Center (UNIC Accra) has further sharpened his expertise in international cooperation and governance.

As Convener of the Youth Sub-Platform of the Ghana CSOs Platform on the SDGs, he leads a network of over 500 civil society organizations.

Recently, he was appointed to a Technical Advocacy Committee for Ghana’s proposed Non-Profit Organization (NPO) Bill, which seeks to regulate civil society operations and ensure legal protections for civic space.

Dr. Wemakor’s advocacy has earned him numerous international accolades, including the prestigious UN Global Entreps Award (5th Edition), the Africa Peace Advocate Award (2023), and a finalist position for the African Human Rights Defenders Shield Award (2023).

He secured fourth place in the Africans Rising Activism Award (2020) and received an Honorary Award for Peace, Security, and Education (2021).

In 2024, he was named one of Ghana’s 100 Most Impactful Changemakers and awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Executive Leadership in Humanity from International Kingdom University, Florida.

His contributions to investigative journalism and media advocacy have also been recognized with the National Migration Media Award (2018), the Most Influential Student Media Personnel Award from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) (2016), and a win in the GIJ 60th Anniversary Media Contest for outstanding reporting on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Additionally, he is a Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa Fellow, a member of the Fortifying the Truth Cohort (WITNESS), and has been acknowledged by the World Bank for contributing to the 2nd Edition of the EQOSOGI Report.

Looking ahead, the Pan-African Conference in Kenya is expected to produce actionable recommendations for promoting human rights within national security frameworks.

Dr. Wemakor emphasized the need for security systems that prioritize human dignity, transparency, and justice over state control.

His participation is anticipated to strengthen cross-border alliances aimed at resisting authoritarian tendencies and defending civic space across Africa, further solidifying his role as a leading voice in the continent’s human rights and democratic governance discourse.

Source: Human Rights Reporters Ghana