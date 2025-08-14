ModernGhana logo
Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers join forces with Ablekuma Central Assembly for landmark clean-up exercise

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
THU, 14 AUG 2025

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association, in collaboration with the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, has carried out a massive clean-up exercise to tackle the persistent sanitation problems in the area.

The initiative, held in the heart of Ghana’s largest spare parts hub, brought business activity to a temporary halt on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, as all shops closed from morning until afternoon to allow traders and shop owners to fully participate.

The large-scale operation received the backing of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Frank Nkansah; the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan; traditional leaders; personnel from the Ghana Prisons Service; and other stakeholders.

Addressing the media, Hon. Frank Nkansah commended the Spare Parts Dealers Association for its dedication to addressing poor sanitation in the community and for taking a proactive role in finding solutions.

“The association has made several efforts on their own, and this collaboration is a major step forward. Together, we are not just cleaning today we are setting a new standard for sanitation in Abossey Okai,” he said.

The MCE assured that the exercise would not be a one-time event, announcing that the Assembly plans to make it a quarterly activity and create a task force to enforce sanitation rules.

He stressed the importance of personal responsibility among business owners, noting that the bulk of the waste comes from daily activities in the area rather than outsiders. “We want every shop owner to take responsibility for the cleanliness of their frontage. This is not about people from elsewhere coming to litter, it’s the daily business activities contributing to the waste. We will hold people accountable,” he stated.

“The real issue here is discipline,” Hon. Nkansah added. “With the cooperation of the Association and continuous public education, we are confident that Abossey Okai will not only remain the hub for spare parts in Ghana but will also become a model for sanitation.”

He also revealed that, as promised by President John Dramani Mahama, plans are underway to allocate nearby land for a proper parking space for customers and mechanics, which will help ease congestion in the business district.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the General Secretary, Mrs. Gifty Lovelock Fianu, reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the area clean and making sanitation a top priority.

She urged both residents and business operators to stop the harmful practice of dumping refuse into gutters, especially during rain.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to ensure that cleanliness is paramount in our community. That is why we are working hand in hand with the Assembly to clean our surroundings and enforce good sanitation practices,” she said.

Mrs. Fianu warned that anyone caught disposing of waste into drains would face strict consequences. “The association will not take it lightly with anyone caught engaging in such behaviour. Now that we are in full collaboration with the municipal assembly, any person caught dumping waste into the gutters will be handed over to the authorities to face the full rigours of Ghanaian law,” she stressed.

Naa Korkor II, Abbosey Okai Manye, praised both the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly and the Spare Parts Dealers Association for the clean-up initiative. She pledged her full support and readiness to partner with both groups to maintain cleanliness in Abossey Okai.

