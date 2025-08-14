MOGCSP holds workshop to deepen understanding of affirmative action

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), through its Department of Gender, has organised a one-day sensitisation workshop on the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), to enhance stakeholders’ understanding and promote its effective implementation.

The event, held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, was supported by UNFPA Ghana and brought together representatives from various sectors to discuss strategies for enforcing the landmark legislation.

The Director of the Department of Gender, Madam Faustina Acheampong, in her remarks, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing gender equality, equity, and women’s empowerment through the full implementation of the Act.

She explained that the workshop was designed to increase awareness of the law’s provisions, clarify the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders, and map out strategies for enforcement. “The full realisation of this Act will position Ghana as a regional leader in gender equality, equity and governance,” she stated.

The Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, passed by Parliament on July 30, 2024, seeks to ensure the progressive representation of women in key decision-making positions across both the public and private sectors. The targets set by the law include 30 per cent representation of women from 2024 to 2026, 35 per cent from 2027 to 2028, and 50 per cent by 2034. The Ministry officially unveiled the Act on July 31, 2025, as part of activities marking African Women’s Day.

Madam Acheampong revealed that a Gender Equity Committee had been established to guide and oversee the enforcement of the Act’s key provisions. She stressed that successful implementation and monitoring would require a united national effort involving government agencies, development partners, metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies (MMDAs), civil society, academia, traditional leaders, researchers, and the media. “The implementation and monitoring of the Act does not solely rest on government but requires collaboration among all stakeholders to promote a more inclusive and equitable society,” she emphasised.

The workshop featured presentations on the Act, plenary and group discussions to develop practical strategies for its enforcement, and open dialogues on the way forward.

Speaking at the event, UNFPA Representative in Ghana, Dr. David Wilfred Ochan, commended the government of Ghana for its continued dedication to gender equality. He highlighted significant milestones in the country’s gender justice journey, particularly the passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act in 2024 and the historic election of Ghana’s first female Vice President. “These achievements highlight Ghana’s firm commitment to empowering women and girls, and signal a shift toward more inclusive leadership,” he remarked.

Dr. Ochan underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to gender equality, noting that effective implementation requires structured leadership and accountability mechanisms.

“This Framework confirms that gender equality coordination is, first and foremost, a government responsibility. By institutionalising clear coordination mechanisms, we empower the public sector to lead with clarity, align efforts across sectors, and ensure mutual accountability,” he said.

He explained that the Framework’s design would offer a standardised approach to gender mainstreaming at different levels of governance, distinguishing policy guidance from technical and operational needs. This, he noted, would improve planning, avoid duplication, and encourage synergy between ministries, decentralised structures, and community stakeholders. The Framework also aims to create inclusive spaces where diverse voices, particularly from marginalised groups, can shape policy and programme decisions.

“Our vision is for this Framework to be a living document supporting inclusive planning, responsive programming, and cross-sector accountability,” Dr. Ochan added. He urged all participants to take ownership of the Framework and actively champion its adoption in their respective areas of influence.