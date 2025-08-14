Ghanaian YouTubers Wode Maya and Gisela Amponsah join MrBeast and Mark Rober in #TeamWater Campaign

Ghanaian YouTube icons, Wode Maya and Gisela Amponsah, are supporting Jimmy Donaldson, known globally as MrBeast and Mark Rober, to launch their third major environmental campaign, #TeamWater – a global campaign with an ambitious goal to raise $40 million by August 31 to bring clean water to 2 million people worldwide.

Backed by a global coalition of over 3,000 global creators with a combined audience of over 2 billion, the campaign is partnering with WaterAid to fund sustainable clean water systems in some of the world’s most climate-vulnerable communities. The campaign has since its launch at the beginning of August raised over $15million

“We’ve seen the power of the internet when it rallies behind a cause, from planting millions of trees to removing millions of pounds of trash from the ocean,” said Donaldson and Rober in a joint statement. “Now, we’re taking on clean water, because no one should have to live without it.”

As part of the global launch, Ghanaian creators Wode Maya and Gisela Amponsah – with a combined following of almost 2million on YouTube - joined the campaign to spotlight the impact of unsafe water on communities in the Bongo District of the Upper East region.

During their trip, they visited maternal health facilities, women-led “Harvesther Gardens,” and surrounding communities where WaterAid interventions have provided access to clean water, as well as areas still struggling without it.

“I’ve travelled to many parts of Africa documenting development stories, but seeing the difference clean water makes with my own eyes hit differently,” said Wode Maya. “When you see a healthcare facility that finally has running water or a child who no longer walks miles to fetch water, you realise our platforms can be used for real impact.”

For Gisela Amponsah, the campaign also resonates personally. “As a woman, I saw firsthand how the burden of collecting water falls on girls and mothers — at the expense of education and health,” she said. “It’s not just about water. It’s about dignity, about safety, about opportunity. That’s why I said yes to #TeamWater.”

WaterAid Ghana, which has been working for four decades to transform lives through water, sanitation, and hygiene, welcomed the creator-led movement as a breakthrough moment.

“We are honoured that WaterAid is global partner of #TeamWater, spotlighting the global water crisis and building momentum for change,” said Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, Country Director of WaterAid Ghana. “In Ghana, millions still live without clean water, and the climate crisis is deepening the challenge. This campaign brings visibility, urgency, and hope. With clean water, children stay in school, hospitals function safely, and communities thrive.

“We’re grateful to Wode Maya and Gisela for bringing this story to the world.”

#TeamWater marks the third large-scale environmental campaign led by Donaldson and Rober, following the success of #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas, which together raised over $50 million to plant 20 million trees and remove 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, rivers, and beaches worldwide. This new campaign harnesses the reach of creators across platforms to mobilise people to take collective action on one of the world’s most urgent challenges: clean water access.

From Colombia’s deserts to Bangladesh’s flood-prone deltas, #TeamWater will support clean water projects across the world. The campaign will continue throughout August, led by call-to-action videos from creators across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, all rallying their audiences to donate and amplify the cause.

