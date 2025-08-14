Here's what to know about state funeral for helicopter crash victims set for Friday

Ghana will on Friday, August 15, 2025, honour the memory of eight citizens who perished in the August 6 helicopter crash with a solemn state funeral at Black Star Square in Accra.

The ceremony, led by the Ghana Armed Forces, will begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude with the burial of six victims at the Military Cemetery in Burma Camp.

Speaking to journalists at the venue on Thursday, August 14, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Office of the President, Mr. Stan Dogbe, outlined the programme for the day. The observance will be held in three stages: a pre-burial service, the main funeral rites, and interment.

The pre-burial session, scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., will feature Quran recitations, tributes, and institutional eulogies. Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is expected to arrive at 8:50 a.m., followed by President John Dramani Mahama at 9:00 a.m., marking the start of the state service.

Tributes will be delivered by colleagues, relatives, widows, children, and senior government officials, alongside the reading of the biographies of the six yet to be laid to rest. “After the service, the bodies of the six that are yet to be buried will be conveyed to the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp for burial,” Mr. Dogbe stated.

He appealed to mourners to be punctual, remain seated under designated canopies, and adhere to all security and protocol arrangements to preserve the dignity of the occasion. Heavy security, he noted, will be in place “not because the President and the Vice-President are here but also for the safety of all mourners.”

Seating areas will be clearly marked, with access to the inner perimeter restricted to accredited photographers and video camera operators. Media outlets without accreditation will operate from designated stands, where audio and clean video feeds will be made available.

Mr. Dogbe also announced that donations from corporate and individual contributors — including Guinness Ghana Limited, Ghana Water Company Limited, Vena, Kasapreko Ghana Limited, Twellium Ghana Limited, and Floral Tissue, will be distributed equally among the eight bereaved families.