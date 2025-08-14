Helicopter crash: Here are roads in Accra to be closed for Friday’s state funeral

The Ghana Police Service has announced an extensive traffic management plan for Friday, August 15, 2025, to ensure public safety and smooth vehicular movement during the Inter-Denominational and Inter-Faith State Funeral for the victims of the recent military helicopter crash.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 14, the Police said the funeral, which will take place at the Black Star Square in Accra, will require the temporary closure and diversion of several major roads in the city.

Road Closures

Traffic will be restricted on:



28th February Road from the CEPS Traffic Light Intersection to Castle Road Junction.

28th February Road from the CEPS Traffic Light Intersection to Castle Road Junction. Osu Cemetery Traffic Light on Lokko Street.

Castle Road from the AU Roundabout to Osu Cemetery Traffic Light.

Starlet 91 Road at the Ministries Traffic Light Intersection.

Traffic Diversions



Vehicles from La, Labone, and Osu heading towards the Accra Central Business District via 28th February Road will be diverted at the Castle Traffic Light onto Salem Avenue Road to connect Oxford Street.

Vehicles from La, Labone, and Osu heading towards the Accra Central Business District via 28th February Road will be diverted at the Castle Traffic Light onto Salem Avenue Road to connect Oxford Street. Motorists from Lokko Street towards Castle Road will be redirected through Ajumaku Street and Oxford Street in Osu.

Traffic from John Evans Atta Mills High Street towards Black Star Square will be diverted at the CEPS Traffic Intersection onto Liberia Road towards the National Theatre.

Vehicles from AU Circle via Castle Road through Osu Cemetery Traffic Light will be diverted onto Abdul Diouf and King Hassan Roads, linking Abdul Nasser Road near the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Only vehicles with authorised red VVIP windscreen stickers will be granted access to park within the Black Star Square arena.

Designated Parking Areas

Approved parking zones include the forecourt of the State House, Accra International Conference Centre, Osu Cemetery car park, Accra Sports Stadium, Ministries area, Ministry of Food and Agriculture car park, Marine Drive Football Park, and Afua Sutherland car park.

The Police cautioned that no vehicles will be allowed to park in unauthorised locations or pass through restricted areas. Towing services will be on standby to remove abandoned or wrongly parked vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, urged motorists to plan ahead and comply with the directives of security personnel to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.