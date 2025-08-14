ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 14 Aug 2025 Feature Article

AFRICA -The Vision 2063 Terms

AFRICA -The Vision 2063 Terms

SHORT-TERM (0–5 years: 2025–2030)

Theme: Repair, Reclaim, and Realign

1. Governance & Political Integrity

  • Continental Anti-Corruption Pact: Binding laws under the African Union (AU) that criminalize grand corruption with continent-wide prosecution.
  • Political Ethics Code: Leaders must declare assets publicly and swear an oath under both civil and traditional law (accountability to ancestors and constitution).
  • Election Protection Mechanism: Digital, blockchain-based voting systems to prevent electoral fraud.

2. Economic & Resource Sovereignty

  • African Commodity Exchange: A unified continental market for gold, oil, cocoa, lithium, etc., with prices set in African currencies.
  • Stop Raw Export Policy: All raw minerals must be refined or partially processed within Africa before export.
  • African Central Payment System: Reduce dependency on SWIFT; use Afreximbank digital payment rails.

3. Infrastructure & Connectivity

  • Continental Digital Highway: Affordable high-speed internet in all capitals and major towns.
  • Rail & Road Corridors: Start with key trade routes (e.g., Lagos–Accra–Abidjan–Dakar; Nairobi–Addis Ababa–Cairo).
  • Energy Sovereignty Initiative: 30% renewable energy generation per country.

4. Cultural & Educational Reclamation

  • African History Curriculum: Compulsory precolonial history, African languages, and indigenous sciences in all schools.
  • Cultural Industry Fund: $5B continental fund for music, film, fashion, and literature exports.
  • Language Integration Policy: At least one African language in all government and AU meetings.

Milestone by 2030:

  • Corruption rate reduced by 50% (Transparency International Index).
  • 20% intra-African trade growth.
  • Universal internet access in urban areas.
    1. MID-TERM (5–15 years: 2030–2040)

Theme: Industrialize, Innovate, and Integrate

1. Economic Power

  • Pan-African Industrial Parks: Special economic zones producing electronics, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace components.
  • Agricultural Sovereignty Program: Africa to feed itself by 2035 — irrigation mega-projects and modern farming cooperatives.
  • Continental Investment Bank: Fund infrastructure without IMF/World Bank dependency.

2. Technology & Innovation

  • African Space Agency Expansion: Satellite manufacturing and launch capacity for communication and climate monitoring.
  • AI & Robotics Universities: 10 world-class innovation hubs.
  • Blockchain-based Land Registry: Eliminate land disputes and protect citizens from fraudulent acquisitions.

3. Social Systems

  • Universal Healthcare Pact: Every citizen covered by state or cooperative health insurance.
  • African Youth Corps: 2-year compulsory service in development, technology, or agriculture for all graduates.
  • Diaspora Integration Program: Offer dual citizenship and investment incentives.

4. Political Union & Defense

  • African Security Shield: Joint army, air, and naval forces to protect resources and sovereignty.
  • Common African Passport: Borderless travel for all citizens.

Milestone by 2040:

  • Africa produces 50% of its industrial goods.
  • Intra-African trade at 60%.
  • Youth unemployment halved.

III. LONG-TERM (15–40 years: 2040–2063)

Theme: Lead, Prosper, and Influence

1. Global Position

  • African Reserve Currency: Backed by gold, strategic minerals, and a basket of agricultural outputs.
  • Permanent UN Security Council Seat(s) — or establishment of an Alternative Global Governance Forum led by Africa and allies in the Global South.

2. Technological Dominance

  • Space Colonization & Deep Sea Mining: Africa as a leader in space-based energy and asteroid mining.
  • Quantum Computing Centers: Secure communication and advanced problem-solving tech.

3. Socio-Cultural Flourishing

  • Pan-African Cultural Capital: A rotating city showcasing African arts, film, literature, and science festivals.
  • Spiritual & Moral Renaissance: Reclaiming African spirituality, ethics, and indigenous wisdom in governance.

4. Environmental Mastery

  • Great Green Wall Completed: Africa as the world’s largest carbon sink.
  • Water Sovereignty: Inter-basin water transfer projects ensuring drought-free zones.

Milestone by 2063:

  • Africa as the world’s 3rd largest economy.
  • Technological parity with top 3 global powers.
  • 100% literacy, health coverage, and food security.

Accountability & Enforcement

  • African Citizens’ Scorecard: Publicly updated online, tracking each country’s progress.
  • Annual AU People’s Assembly: Civil society, youth, and diaspora review continental leaders’ scorecards.
  • Penalties for Non-Compliance: Suspension from AU programs and trade benefits.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (69)

More

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Body bags are built for heat so carrying helicopter victims in cocoa sacks wasn’t right — Dr. Agyekum-Obeng Body bags are built for heat so carrying helicopter victims in cocoa sacks wasn’...

1 hour ago

Police announce road closures for state funeral of helicopter crash victims on Friday Police announce road closures for state funeral of helicopter crash victims on F...

1 hour ago

Asiedu Nketiah’s ‘mockery’ of NPP’s Tamale Central by-election withdrawal ‘unacceptably wrong’ — Koku Anyidoho Asiedu Nketiah’s ‘mockery’ of NPP’s Tamale Central by-election withdrawal ‘unacc...

1 hour ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.76 interbank on August 14 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.76 interbank on August 14

3 hours ago

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah Thanks for pulling out of Tamale Central by-election but NDC is coming to Akwati...

3 hours ago

Statesman and leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim NPP risks becoming as irrelevant as CPP if not restructured — Kwame Pianim

3 hours ago

Statesman and leading member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Pianim I disagree with NPP’s decision to elect flagbearer before executives — Kwame Pia...

3 hours ago

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, Lieutenant General William Agyapong Helicopter crash victims were placed in jute sacks because bodies were overheate...

3 hours ago

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Late Asantehemaa was an adorable Queen of grace and wisdom — Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Asantehene formally informs ex-President Akufo-Addo of Queen Mother’s demise Asantehene formally informs ex-President Akufo-Addo of Queen Mother’s demise

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line