Ghana Association of Writers commiserate with the nation and families of 8 fallen heroes

Like the rest of the country, GAW is saddened by this air disaster that has claimed the lives of eight great men of our country who were actively on their line of duty in service to mother Ghana.

We mourn and grief with the bereaved families of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of NDC; Mr. Samuel Kwadwo Aboagye, Acting Deputy NADMO Coordinator, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah. We also extend our condolences to the NDC family, the Ministry of Defence, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the National Disaster Management Organisation.

GAW wishes to use this medium to console and commend the President of the Republic of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama, for his strong show of fortitude and leadership at this point of national disaster of this magnitude.

Also, GAW wishes to use this medium to recognise President John Agyekum Kuffour, President Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Presidents and Vice-president of the Republic of Ghana, respectfully, for using their status in society to galvanise and unite Ghana at this moment of grief.

In addition, GAW prays for the souls of the faithful departed to rest in perfect peace.

They are gone but not forgotten.

Dr Camynta Baezie (President) on behalf of the Ghana Association of Writers.

Issued by:

Dr. Michael Agbesi Kelly

Ag. General Secretary