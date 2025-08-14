ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Association of Writers commiserate with the nation and families of 8 fallen heroes

By Ghana Association of Writers
Tributes & Condolences Ghana Association of Writers commiserate with the nation and families of 8 fallen heroes
THU, 14 AUG 2025

Like the rest of the country, GAW is saddened by this air disaster that has claimed the lives of eight great men of our country who were actively on their line of duty in service to mother Ghana.

We mourn and grief with the bereaved families of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of NDC; Mr. Samuel Kwadwo Aboagye, Acting Deputy NADMO Coordinator, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah. We also extend our condolences to the NDC family, the Ministry of Defence, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the National Disaster Management Organisation.

GAW wishes to use this medium to console and commend the President of the Republic of Ghana, HE John Dramani Mahama, for his strong show of fortitude and leadership at this point of national disaster of this magnitude.

Also, GAW wishes to use this medium to recognise President John Agyekum Kuffour, President Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Presidents and Vice-president of the Republic of Ghana, respectfully, for using their status in society to galvanise and unite Ghana at this moment of grief.

In addition, GAW prays for the souls of the faithful departed to rest in perfect peace.

They are gone but not forgotten.
Dr Camynta Baezie (President) on behalf of the Ghana Association of Writers.

Issued by:
Dr. Michael Agbesi Kelly
Ag. General Secretary

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Helicopter crash: President Mahama will be leading galamsey war we've never seen...

3 hours ago

US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa US technical team expected in Ghana to probe helicopter crash – Ablakwa

3 hours ago

Prof. Wilberforce Sefakor Dzisah Prof Wilberforce Dzisah returns as Chair of UniMAC Governing Council

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse Addo Helicopter crash: Six remaining victims to be buried at military cemetery at Tse...

3 hours ago

Wontumi TV presenter Akyenkwaa Nana Kofi Asare Helicopter crash: Court denies bail for Wontumi TV Presenter over accusations ag...

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: We apologise to NDC, President Mahama — NPP on party-affiliated TikTokers killers Helicopter crash: 'We apologise to NDC, President Mahama' — NPP on party-affilia...

3 hours ago

TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecuted — Beatrice Annan TikTokers who allegedly threatened to kill Mahama and First Lady must be prosecu...

3 hours ago

Presidential Staffer and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Beatrice Annan Mahama’s government has shown commitment in ending galamsey — Beatrice Annan

3 hours ago

Helicopter crash: GAF awaits experts, manufacturer to examine black box Helicopter crash: GAF awaits experts, manufacturer to examine black box

4 hours ago

Bright Simons writes: Chaos after helicopter crash in Ghana highlights “katanomics” theory Bright Simons writes: Chaos after helicopter crash in Ghana highlights “katanomi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line