Summer Interview 2025 with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

I: “Herr Bundeskanzler, in 2023, Germany pledged 149,7 Euros in financial and technical support to Ghana. Two-thirds of it are financial contributions. Now, Germany was never a Colonial Master of Ghana; we do not speak Twi or commonly speak English in Germany, so it's totally different. Unlike countries like France, the UK, the USA, China, and Russia, our few companies in Ghana have not taken advantage of Ghana, I mean, exploited it. Our companies are not so much in mining but in trading, like agricultural foodstuffs and cocoa, or chemicals. And yet, we give a mineral-rich country, we even did and still do not influence their politics, unlike many other European nations or the USA, all this money and support. Why?“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “You see, Mr. Heerde, Germany has by now about 100.000 Ghanaians plus their descendants who were born in Germany. As you well know, 40.000 of these originally Ghana-born people live in your city of Hamburg.“

I: “Yes, around where I live, constantly I bump into black people not from Kenya, Ivory Coast, Benin, Nigeria, South Africa, or Botswana...mostly from Ghana. My Ghanaian partner, who visited me after his first visit seven years later, just recently stressed that our country has seriously changed.“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “I hope he has seen the improvements made.“

I: “Now, Sir, he sees the development more alarming.“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “You see, this world is very complex, and we try our best to solve issues. The late great Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba came to Germany not the legal, not the right way, as you know. And Joyce Mensah, the former Ghana AIDS Ambassador, refused to face the judge in Ghana and stayed in Hamburg illegally, but because she delivered a child quickly, our laws do not permit her to expel her back to Ghana.“

I: “You mean, Herr Bundeskanzler, Ghanaians like to take advantage of us, try to follow us in a way and through connections people sneak into our system, and once in, find ways to stay and be protected under our existing laws or hide under the radar of the authorities?“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “Mr. Heerde, we well know we need foreigners to sustain our economy. No one in my government is blind to know about the misuse of our laws and system. There is no law in this world that can not be misused, never ever. People always find a way around, whether you like it or not. That is the truth, that is the reality of life.“

I:“I agree, Herr Bundeskanzler. The flip side of it all is that the voter base of the far-right party AfD is increasing, even foreigners who want to protect their status as nationalized Germans vote for the AfD, very much so. They have worked hard to ensure they have a good life in Germany, and do not want illegal migrants coming here for greener pastures to spoil their lives. In Ghana, for instance, there is no civil war, no torture of opponents, no famine or political oppression like in Ukraine, Syria, Sudan, Afghanistan, North Korea, and alike.“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “I guess I know where you want to go. Unlike many foreign nationals who establish businesses in our country and want to strive for great success, Ghanaians prefer to stay in simple and poorly paid jobs, not all of them, but the trend is clear. Yet, we must not forget also these people we need as long as they work and do not eat into our social security system and take advantage of it. I know of some cases of exploitation until the children are of age, but under our laws and system, to detect and deal with them is not so easy.“

I: “Among my young international students, I constantly hear concerned voices. They know the worst is yet to come. More economic migrants from Ghana will disrupt their lives, and they are not happy about it at all. They feel our democratic system, as it is now, is not helping them to have a bright future. They are very pessimistic.“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “I understand the fear the current generation has about the future. They call it the Doomed Days. And exactly this is why we must support Ghana also from the German side. Remember, my predecessor Gerhard Schröder tried to push Thomas Owusu Akwasi-Afriye onto the then vacant Gold Stool, the nephew of the current Otumfo, who works as a painter in Johns Hopkins Hospital in New York and lives with his second wife in the Bronx. Aged eighteen, he came to Germany, lived in Hamburg-Wandsbek, became a German citizen with three children, later divorced his wife, and worked as Chief of Security at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Bremen. We wanted to make him the new Asantehene to have a German sitting on the Golden Stool to manage our affairs and limit the illegal migrations of Ghanaians to Germany. Unfortunately for us, he declined the offer. Therefore, all we can do is to pray and hope.“

I: “You believe in miracles, Herr Bundeskanzler. Oh, I did not know.“

Chancellor Frriedrich Merz: “I am a Catholic and yes, I believe in God. Man has to do his part, God does his. So, we support a fundamentally rich country, richer in fact by facts than Germany, where we have nothing but our brains to make us rich. No minerals anywhere. It is the decision of the Ghanaian independent voters to decide which person and party should rule over them; this is not for us Germans to decide. This means the blame for their situation is not on us but on them. Nevertheless, we have to talk about the reality of politics, not wishful thinking. Life is not a full-option insurance cover. It is what it is. The little we can do, we have to do. When our financial and technical support to Ghana helps us to ensure hundreds of Ghanains do not come to Germany, and when we compare the costs we would have to endure if they enter Germany illegally, the investment is worth the effort.“

I: “So, they take advantage of us, is that what you are implying?“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “These are hash words, and I don`t mean it like that. Yes, it is true, we have a serious problem at hand. Believe me, I watch the polls regularly and see that the AfD is gaining momentum. And yes, I hear the voices of the young generation who think our democracy no longer protects us from being exploited by foreigners, especially from countries we have historically and for the future have no fundamental great interests, only marginal interests. My wife and I sometimes laugh and say countries like Ghana, with all their Gold, bauxite, and Diamonds, should feed us for once. They should present a table with everything right before our eyes as a thank-you gesture for what we have done for them. But, of course, this will never happen. It is only a dream. But on a more serious note. Before the African economic problems come in bigger numbers to us, we have to come to them with money and technical support for them to stay there. This is the best possible solution for our societies not to be destroyed in the political, cultural, and social systems, and economic side. Morally, this is very questionable, I understand and appreciate, but political assassinations or other attempts to influence politics in Africa have proven not to be helpful, but have been a boomerang that has caused more bad than good over time.“

I: “Are you scared of a United Africa?“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “Not at all. Why should we? It will on the contrary help us to strategize us better as in that case we only have to deal not with fifty-five African countries but only one body. That makes politics all so easy. After all, no one with a minimum of intellectual capacity in our society honestly believes that the future lies not in Africa. Yes, we do not say it loud and do not propagate it, but we all know it. Especially the young generation knows about it, it is not on us in Europe or the USA to unite Africa. This is the job of the Africans only. I hear words of African leaders and nations calling for Pan-Africanism. But where is the proof? Where are the efforts? African Union in Addis Ababa? You must be kidding. Where is the detailed book, like a bible and roadmap, saying `Pan-Africanism`?“

I: “So, mean, we must support a country like Ghana to save our nation?“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz: “Basically...yes, this is what it all comes down to.“

I: “Thank you, Herr Bundeskanzler, for this interview.“

Chancellor Friedrich Merz:“My pleasure, Mr. Heerde. Until we meet again to exchange more ideas about subjects of your concern.“

(This fictional presentation is along the predictable lines, as if it had really taken place)