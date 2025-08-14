Helicopter crash: 'We apologise to NDC, President Mahama' — NPP on party-affiliated TikTokers 'killers'

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has denounced what he described as offensive and inappropriate social media posts by individuals believed to be aligned with the party, following the tragic Z-9 military helicopter crash.

Mr. Kodua made the remarks during a courtesy call on the national headquarters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), where he addressed the controversy surrounding comments made by some TikTok users linked to the NPP. He stressed that the remarks were “unfortunate and condemnable” and did not reflect the values or principles of the party.

“It is important that, in times like these, we also show solidarity,” he said, emphasising the need for unity in moments of national grief.

The NPP chief scribe went further to issue an apology on behalf of the party, stating: “If anything offensive or inappropriate has come from our side, I would like, on behalf of our party, to offer an apology to the NDC and, through you, to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama. Such behaviour does not reflect the position of the New Patriotic Party, and we will never condone it.”

Mr. Kodua’s comments come amid growing calls for political actors and their supporters to refrain from exploiting national tragedies for partisan gain, and instead rally together in respect for the victims and their families.