What Everyone Should Know About Sugar and Its Substitutes

What Everyone Should Know About Sugar and Its Substitutes
THU, 14 AUG 2025

This article is for educational purposes only and is based on published medical guidelines. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. For personal guidance, please consult a qualified healthcare practitioner.

Walk through any market in Ghana, from Makola through Aboabo to Tamale Central, and you will find stalls piled with sugar in every form --- white, brown, cube, syrup, and even jars of golden honey. In recent years, as diabetes cases rise sharply across the country, more people are switching to “natural” or “safe” sweeteners. Honey, maple syrup, stevia, and even artificial sweeteners like saccharin are becoming common in Ghanaian kitchens.

But not all that is sweet is harmless. Some of these substitutes are genuinely helpful in reducing calories and blood sugar spikes, while others simply give the illusion of health. The confusion is real, and for many, it’s become “every man for himself”.

Sweet Poison All the Way
Ghanaians love sweetness. From our breakfast tea or koko to our zumkuom, ice-kenkey or sobolo, sugar has become a daily staple. Unfortunately, this habit is helping drive a national health problem. Diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are now affecting not only the wealthy, but also ordinary working people, including our rural folks. The World Health Organization advises that added sugars, whether from white sugar, brown sugar, honey, or syrups, should not exceed 10% of daily calories, and ideally should be under 5%. Yet many of us easily exceed this before lunch.

Honey: The Golden Risk
Honey is a favourite substitute for sugar in Ghana. It’s found in roadside jars, sold in supermarkets, and added to everything from lemon water to tea. True, honey contains trace minerals, antioxidants, and enzymes, but it’s still mostly sugar. It can spike blood sugar, contribute to weight gain, and damage teeth just like table sugar.

For babies under one year, honey is especially dangerous because it can contain spores of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause infant botulism, a rare but life-threatening condition. This is why medical experts insist that no honey for children below 12 months. Adults can enjoy honey in small amounts, but replacing sugar with equal spoonfuls of honey won’t reduce calories. If anything, honey contains more calories per spoon than sugar.

Maple Syrup, Agave, and Other Naturals

Maple syrup, though not common in every Ghanaian home, is sometimes sold in supermarkets as a “healthier” option. It does have minerals like zinc and manganese and a slightly lower glycaemic index than sugar, but a tablespoon still contains over 50 calories and can raise blood sugar.

Agave nectar is another import, marketed as “low glycaemic”, but it is very high in fructose. Over time, excess fructose can lead to liver fat buildup, insulin resistance, and weight gain, problems that contribute to Type 2 diabetes.

Artificial Sweeteners
Artificial sweeteners like saccharin, aspartame, sucralose, stevia, and monk fruit extracts are popular with diabetics because they provide intense sweetness without calories or sharp rises in blood sugar. International health agencies approve them for use within recommended daily limits.

They can be helpful for cutting calories, losing weight, and preventing tooth decay. But they are not magic bullets. Overuse may affect gut bacteria, appetite control, and possibly heart health. For children under two years, these sweeteners are not recommended, and pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised to avoid certain types like saccharin.

Sugar alcohols such as xylitol, sorbitol, and erythritol are also available in some sugar-free gums and candies in Ghana. They contain fewer calories than sugar and have less effect on blood sugar, but in large amounts they can cause bloating, gas, or diarrhea.

The Brown Sugar Myth
Many Ghanaians swear by brown sugar, claiming it’s more natural or healthier than white sugar. But most brown sugar sold in shops is simply white sugar with a small amount of molasses added. The tiny mineral content is negligible, and the health effects are the same. Risk of obesity, tooth decay, and diabetes. Some even roast or colour white sugar to make it brownish at home. This doesn’t make it healthier --- it’s still sugar, and in some cases, overheating sugar can produce harmful compounds.

How Much Is Too Much?
To put it in perspective:

  • One tablespoon of white sugar has about 48 calories.
  • The same spoon of honey has around 63 calories.
  • Maple syrup has about 52 calories per tablespoon.
  • Artificial sweeteners like saccharin or sucralose provide almost 0 calories for the same level of sweetness.

This means that switching from sugar to honey, maple syrup, or agave doesn’t automatically make your diet healthier unless you also reduce how much you use.

Breaking the Sweet Habit
Whether it is sugar, honey, syrup, or an artificial sweetener, constantly adding sweetness to food trains your taste buds to expect it. This makes it harder to enjoy naturally sweet and nutritious foods like mangoes, bananas, or ripe pawpaw without adding extra sugar. Over time, this habit fuels cravings and overeating.

The Sweet Conclusion
Sugar is sugar, whether white, brown, or natural. Artificial sweeteners can be a useful tool, especially for people managing diabetes, but they should be used in moderation. The healthiest long-term solution is to reduce added sugars entirely and focus on natural sweetness from whole fruits and other nutrient-rich foods.

For Ghana to curb its growing diabetes crisis, we must shift our thinking. The goal is not to replace one form of sweetness with another endlessly, but to retrain our palates to enjoy less sweetness altogether.

PS: I am not a medical professional but an essayist relaying science-based health information to the Ghanaian public through this write-up on ModernGhana. The article draws entirely from credible medical research and expert guidelines.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH
+233208282575 / +233550558008
[email protected]

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, © 2025

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here."

Author's articles (69)

More

body-container-line