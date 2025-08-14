“When the Drumbeat Changes, the Dance Must Also Change”

🗳️ A Civic Reflection on Political Ratings and Democratic Accountability

Let’s transform that provocative 6% rating into a civic education article that invites reflection, encourages informed discourse, and reinforces the values of accountability and respectful political engagement. Here’s an article that blends strategic clarity, cultural resonance, and emotional intelligence:

📍 Context:

In a recent media appearance, Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah, MP for Ahafo Ano South West, rated former President John Dramani Mahama’s governance at a mere 6%, sparking widespread debate across Ghana’s political and civic spaces. The statement, shared on platforms like GHOneTV and Kasapa FM, has stirred emotions, raised eyebrows, and reignited conversations about leadership, legacy, and the role of public critique in our democracy.

🧭 Civic Education Perspective:

In Ghana’s vibrant democratic landscape, political ratings—whether glowing or damning—are not just expressions of opinion. They are opportunities for civic engagement, historical reflection, and public accountability. But how do we respond when such ratings seem extreme or emotionally charged?

Let us consider three civic principles:

1. Democracy Demands Dialogue, Not Dismissal

A 6% rating may reflect dissatisfaction, but it must be backed by evidence, context, and constructive critique.

Citizens should ask: What metrics are being used? What policies or outcomes are being evaluated?

2. Leadership Is a Continuum, Not a Snapshot

President Mahama’s tenure included major infrastructure projects, energy sector reforms, and macroeconomic challenges.

Civic education must help the public weigh both achievements and shortcomings—not reduce governance to a single score.

3. Respectful Critique Builds Nations, Not Just Headlines

Proverbs remind us: "The one who fetches water is the one who is likely to break the pot."

Leadership is fraught with risk, and critique must be tempered with understanding. Political discourse should elevate truth, not inflame division.

🧶 Cultural Resonance:

In Ghanaian tradition, —it is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten. Civic education must encourage Ghanaians to revisit past governance with honesty, not hostility. Let us teach our youth to analyze leadership with wisdom, not just emotion.

📣 Call to Action:

Let this moment be a teachable one. Whether you agree or disagree with the MP’s rating, use it as a springboard to:

Research Ghana’s governance history.

Engage in respectful political dialogue.

Demand transparency and accountability from all leaders—past, present, and future.

🕊️ Final Thought:

As citizens, our role is not to echo partisan soundbites but to build a culture of informed vigilance. Let us rate with reason, critique with compassion, and vote with vision.

Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah is the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South West in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He officially assumed office on 7 January 2025, following one of the most closely contested parliamentary elections in the constituency’s history.

🧾 Quick Profile:



Date of Birth: 8 May 1992

Hometown: Kunsu, Ahafo Ano South West District

Education: BSc in Agriculture from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

Religion: Christian

Previous Role: Chief Executive Manager, Kunsu Community Mining

🏛️ Parliamentary Roles:

He serves on several key committees:

Local Government and Rural Development – Member

Chieftaincy, Culture and Religious Affairs – Vice Chairperson

Human Rights Committee – Vice Chairperson

🗳️ Election Background:

Dapaah won the 2024 parliamentary election with 16,680 votes, narrowly defeating Sedik Abubakar of the NDC, who secured 16,540 votes. The result was confirmed after a court-mandated recount, following concerns about irregularities in the initial collation process.

🗳️ Civic Spotlight: Rate with Reason, Lead with Wisdom

This week, Hon. Elvis Dapaah rated former President Mahama’s governance at just 6%. Whether you agree or disagree, let’s turn this moment into a civic learning opportunity—not a partisan shouting match, let’s use this moment to deepen civic understanding—not fuel partisan fire.

🔍 “6% or 60%? Let’s ask: What were the policies? What were the outcomes? What lessons guide our future votes?” What do you think—and why?”



Let’s reflect together:



What were the key achievements or challenges of Mahama’s administration?

How do we evaluate leadership fairly and constructively?

What lessons should guide our future votes?

🇬🇭 As the saying goes, “The one who fetches water is the one who is likely to break the pot.” Leadership involves effort and risk. Let’s critique with context, and educate with empathy.

📣 Call to Action

Join the conversation in the comments below. Share your thoughts, your rating, and your reasons. Let’s build a culture of informed civic dialogue.

📊 Poll

🗳️ How would you rate former President Mahama’s governance (2012–2016)?

- 🔴 0–20%: Poor

- 🟠 21–50%: Mixed

- 🟡 51–70%: Fair

- 🟢 71–90%: Good

- 🔵 91–100%: Excellent

💬 Drop your vote and tell us why. Let’s educate, not escalate.

