Can Ghana's Mental Health System Support Its Most Vulnerable?

Can Ghanas Mental Health System Support Its Most Vulnerable?

Dear critical reader, as one reflects one's recent ordeal with a young protoge struggling with mental illness, one is confronted with the brutal reality faced by many in Ghana. The glaring lack of access to psychiatric care in public healthcare facilities is a powder keg, leaving countless individuals to navigate their struggles without professional guidance.

My own experience sharing the lived experience of a dear friend whose live-in caregiver is battling schizophrenia has been a trial by fire. Despite her condition, my friend has endeavoured to be compassionate and supportive, but the strain has taken a devastating toll on both of them. The fact that she's resorted to aggression and violence underscores the imperative need for mental health support services in our nation.

As a human rights advocate, I've always championed empathy and understanding. However, even I understand that my kind friend has reached her breaking point, and it's become clear that it's time for them to part ways. She plans to provide her with three months' pay and facilitate her transition to a more suitable environment.

But to be frank, this is not just about my dear friend's personal experience; it's about the countless others who are struggling in silence. Ghana's mental health system is woefully inadequate, leaving many without access to the care they need. It's high time we prioritise mental health and ensure that our public healthcare facilities are equipped to provide the necessary support.

One calls on policymakers and healthcare professionals to take a long, hard look at this critical issue and work towards creating a more comprehensive and accessible mental health system. Only then can we truly say that we are building a society that values the well-being of all its citizens.

#MentalHealthReformNow #Ghana #PsychiatricCare #HumanRights #Advocacy #MentalHealthMatters #HealthcareForAll #BreakTheStigma #MentalHealthAwareness #GhanaMentalHealth

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here."

