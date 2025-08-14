ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 14 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Santuary or Statecraft? The Dangerous Romance Between Prophets & Power

Synopsis of the Article
Santuary or Statecraft? The Dangerous Romance Between Prophets & Power

▪️In the aftermath of a deadly military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of cabinet ministers, senior soldiers, and other state officials, the Ghanaian Presidency has issued a controversial call for prophets and religious leaders to submit their “revelations” for review at Jubilee House.

▪️Framed as a measure to avert future disasters, this directive risks entangling governance with mysticism, legitimising charlatanism, and diverting attention from evidence-based reforms.

▪️Drawing on historical warnings from the Roman Empire to modern democracies, this article dissects the dangers of merging sanctuary with statecraft, questions the precedent it sets for policy-making, and argues that a Republic’s duty is to fix systems, not outsource them to the pulpit.

Kennedy Opoku
Kennedy Opoku, © 2025

Kennedy Opoku is a political analyst, activist, researcher, multidisciplinary freelancer, opinion columnist, theatre practitioner, and businessman committed to exposing corruption and championing institutional reform in Ghana. . More Kennedy Opoku is a political analyst, researcher, and opinion columnist with a background in Political Science and Strategic Management. A graduate of the University of Ghana and London Metropolitan University, he brings a multidisciplinary lens to his writing—merging geopolitical insight with a strong commitment to transparency, institutional reform, and democratic accountability in Ghana and across Africa.Column: Kennedy Opoku

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (15)

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Prophet Oja meets President Mahama Prophet Oja meets President Mahama amid controversy over prophecy submission dir...

3 hours ago

Oheneba Asiedu, host of the Wontumi Morning Show Wontumi Multimedia denies owing NCA after suspension

3 hours ago

Mponuahemaa of Effiduase, Nana Adusi Pokua Antwiwaa II, proposed the erection of a statue in honour of Omane Boamah Family wants Dr. Omane Boamah honoured with statue and hospital ward

4 hours ago

Fante comedy Court grants TikToker Fante comedy GH¢100,000 bail for threatening President Mah...

6 hours ago

16-year-old boy dies after abusing nine tablets of RED 225 in competition at Chiraa 16-year-old boy dies after abusing nine tablets of RED 225 in competition at Chi...

6 hours ago

CDS explains why rescue team used cocoa sacks for burnt remains of helicopter crash victims CDS explains why rescue team used cocoa sacks for burnt remains of helicopter cr...

6 hours ago

Helicopter crash: The charred bodies were too hot for body bags – GAF explains Helicopter crash: The charred bodies were too hot for body bags – GAF explains

6 hours ago

Lincoln Nii Okaija Swissport cocaine prime suspect busted

6 hours ago

Bono East police retrieve 18 stolen motorbikes from robbery syndicate Bono East police retrieve 18 stolen motorbikes from robbery syndicate

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line