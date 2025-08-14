Santuary or Statecraft? The Dangerous Romance Between Prophets & Power

▪️In the aftermath of a deadly military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of cabinet ministers, senior soldiers, and other state officials, the Ghanaian Presidency has issued a controversial call for prophets and religious leaders to submit their “revelations” for review at Jubilee House.

▪️Framed as a measure to avert future disasters, this directive risks entangling governance with mysticism, legitimising charlatanism, and diverting attention from evidence-based reforms.

▪️Drawing on historical warnings from the Roman Empire to modern democracies, this article dissects the dangers of merging sanctuary with statecraft, questions the precedent it sets for policy-making, and argues that a Republic’s duty is to fix systems, not outsource them to the pulpit.