From Tragedy to Accountability: Reclaiming Ghana’s Lost Potential

🕊️ Mourning with Purpose

"When the drumbeat changes, the dance must also change." — African proverb

🇬🇭 The tragic helicopter crash of August 6, 2025, which claimed the lives of eight distinguished Ghanaians—including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah—has reopened wounds in our national conscience. In the aftermath, Ellen Ama Daaku blamed the opposition NDC for obstructing efforts to retool the army. But as Chinua Achebe once wrote, “When suffering knocks at your door and you say there is no seat for it, it tells you not to worry because it brought its own stool.” Ghana’s suffering is seated. And it demands truth—not deflection.

💰 What Mahama Left Behind: A Foundation for Growth

"A nation that forgets its past has no future." — Winston Churchill

Former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration handed over a nation poised for economic takeoff:

Debt-to-GDP ratio : 55.6% in 2016, with manageable inflation (~15%)

: 55.6% in 2016, with manageable inflation (~15%) Strategic buffers : - Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF): $270 million

: - Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF): $270 million Sinking Fund : $500 million - Stabilization Fund: $300 million

: $500 million - Stabilization Fund: $300 million Oil & gas expansion : Sankofa and TEN fields launched to boost revenue

: Sankofa and TEN fields launched to boost revenue Projected growth: Over 8% in 2017, driven by construction, manufacturing, and energy

These reserves were not ornaments—they were shields. But instead of building, they were squandered.

🚨 Mismanagement & Wastage Under Akufo-Addo–Bawumia

"The mouth that eats pepper must learn to sip water." — ABA Fuseini

1. PDS Scandal – $190 Million Lost

A 25-year concession to Power Distribution Services (PDS) collapsed within months due to fraud. The U.S. withdrew $190 million in funding. Ghana lost credibility and capital.

2. Agyapa Royalties Deal – Monetizing Ghana’s Gold for Private Gain

Agyapa Royalties Ltd was set up in a tax haven to trade Ghana’s future gold royalties. Civil society flagged the deal for elite capture. Our gold was mortgaged—our dignity discounted.

3. Collapsed Indigenous Banks - GN Bank, UT Bank, uniBank—pillars of local finance—were shut down under suspicious circumstances. The broom swept clean, but it left behind broken bones.

4. Debt Explosion - From GHC 122 billion in 2016 to over GHC 700 billion by 2024. Borrowed in silence, repaid in suffering.

“The borrower is servant to the lender.” — Proverbs 22:7

5. COVID-19 Windfall Misused - Multilateral funds meant for survival were spent with no accountability. Mahama warned: “They spent upfront and left no buffers.” Ghana was left naked in the storm.

6. Judicial & Electoral Manipulation - The Agyapadeɛ document, though dismissed, mirrors reality: strategic appointments, EC reshuffling, and institutional capture. “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” — Lord Acton

🛣️ Politically Motivated Contracts & Unfinished Promises

Roads rushed without drainage. Contracts inflated, incomplete. Hospitals announced, yet human capacity ignored. Agenda 111 rolls out with no structured plans to train nurses, lab technicians, or doctors to staff these facilities. Meanwhile, La General Hospital was pulled down—no alternative site, no interim care, no clear timeline for reconstruction.

“A man who builds a house without a foundation will sleep with the rain.” — Ghanaian Proverb

We cannot build infrastructure without investing in people. We cannot celebrate ribbon-cuttings while communities suffer in silence. Development must be deliberate, inclusive, and sustainable—not driven by political cycles or photo opportunities.

Let’s demand accountability. Let’s insist on planning that protects lives, not just legacies.

📉 Economic Fallout



Inflation: Record highs

Unemployment: 14%

Interest rate: 31%

Pensioners denied stipends under the Domestic Debt Exchange Program

"The righteous care about justice for the poor, but the wicked have no such concern." — Proverbs 29:7

⚖️ A Civic Message to Ellen Ama Daaku

Ellen Ama Daaku must speak truth with facts—not partisan deflection. Ghana’s pain is not a political opportunity. It is a national wound that demands honesty, accountability, and reform. Misleading discerning citizens with emotional accusations while ignoring the documented failures of the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration is not only irresponsible—it is dangerous. Civic education must rise above propaganda. Ghana deserves leaders who confront facts, not those who distort them.

Watch Ellen Ama Daaku’s remarks:

https://mobile.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Watch-Ellen-Ama-Daaku-s-unprovoked-attack-on-Okudzeto-Ablakwa-1996014

"Truth crushed to earth shall rise again." — William Cullen Bryant

🧭 Civic Call to Action

This is not about rivalry—it is about survival. Ghana’s future depends on:

Transparent governance

Protection of strategic resources

Accountability for mismanagement

Empowered civic education and vigilance

"Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God." — Matthew 5:9

"The eagle does not waste time chasing flies." — African proverb

Let us mourn with purpose. Let us educate with clarity. Let us act with unity. 🇬🇭

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]