Prophet Oja meets President Mahama amid controversy over prophecy submission directive

Photos making the rounds on social media have captured Prophet Oja sharing a warm moment with President John Dramani Mahama and Presidential Envoy Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.

While details of their meeting remain undisclosed, the encounter comes shortly after Prophet Oja stirred public debate with his comments on the government’s recent directive that requires religious leaders to submit their prophecies for review.

According to Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the policy aims to promote responsibility, discernment, and proper stewardship over the nation’s destiny, particularly in challenging times.

In a radio interview that drew widespread attention, Prophet Oja raised concerns about the practicality of the arrangement, stating, “If the government says we should come to the Jubilee House with our prophecies, they should also give us car money and fuel. Not all of us can afford to travel there. If they want to hear it in person, they should take care of our transport.”