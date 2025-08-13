Wontumi Multimedia denies owing NCA after suspension

Oheneba Asiedu, host of the Wontumi Morning Show, has dismissed claims that Wontumi Multimedia owes the National Communications Authority (NCA) any money.

Speaking on his show, he explained that the recent suspension of the station was due to minor administrative oversights rather than financial default.

“It’s never true that Wontumi Multimedia owes the NCA. To the best of our knowledge, the reason for the suspension is that we were supposed to have informed them to inspect our studios after we were granted a 30-day amnesty by the President, following our initial shutdown.

“These were very minor issues like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certificate and the absence of an ‘ON AIR’ sign at the front of our Takoradi studio.

“All of these were resolved within the amnesty period. Since we didn’t call them for inspection is the reason they suspended us again. We do not owe them anything,” he said emphatically.

The NCA recently suspended nine radio stations across Ghana for breaching broadcasting regulations.

The action followed the expiration of a 30-day grace period granted by President John Dramani Mahama, giving defaulting stations time to correct violations of FM broadcasting laws.

Six stations — Donplus Multimedia Limited in Ho, Dreams Ghana Media Limited in New Abirem, Jam Multimedia Limited in Kintampo, Jewel Group Limited in Duayaw Nkwanta, Kpandai Star Community Radio in Kpandai, and Unique Gateway Communication Limited in Nkawkaw — reportedly failed to take corrective measures during the amnesty period.

Three stations linked to Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited — operating in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi — were suspended for continuing breaches, including the unauthorized use of Studio-to-Transmitter Link frequencies and unapproved transmitter sites.

-mynewsgh