Family wants Dr. Omane Boamah honoured with statue and hospital ward

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
The family of the late Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has called on the government to honour his legacy with lasting memorials.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mponuahemaa of Effiduase, Nana Adusi Pokua Antwiwaa II, proposed the erection of a statue and naming key public facilities after the late minister.

“In my view, we have a big roundabout here which we suggest to government to erect a huge statue and name it Dr. Omane Boamah roundabout.

“On that road towards Akwadum, is where the new Eastern Regional Hospital is being constructed.

“We think a ward can be named after Dr. Omane Boamah; so, for instance, we get Dr. Omane Boamah ward because he was a medical doctor.

“If these things are done, it will be a memory in his honor and his name will forever be remembered. As a family, we don’t want his name to be forgotten in Ghana,” she said.

The new Eastern Regional Hospital at Koforidua-Effiduase, initiated by the previous government, is a key focus for the family, who hope it can be completed and a unit or department named after Dr. Omane Boamah.

Head of the Mponua family, ex-military sergeant Isaac Folledu Omane, also expressed hope for a befitting burial and monument in memory of the late minister.

Anthony Awugya, a family member, reminisced about Dr. Omane Boamah’s character, saying: “Kofi was a very quiet person. He wouldn’t involve himself in many things that we do. He was very intelligent and was always with his books. He was very disciplined.”

-mynewsgh

