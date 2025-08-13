ModernGhana logo
Court grants TikToker Fante comedy GH¢100,000 bail for threatening President Mahama

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to popular TikTok personality Prince Ofori, widely known as Fante Comedy, in the amount of GH¢100,000 with three sureties.

According to the court, two of the sureties must be gainfully employed.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused must surrender his passport to the police until the court decides otherwise.

Fante Comedy was arrested on Tuesday, August 12, along with two others, over allegations of issuing a death threat and publishing false news in connection with the August 6 helicopter crash.

The arrest is part of a broader investigation by the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies into heightened public discourse and misinformation following the tragedy.

During the court session, the accused, through his counsel, applied for bail.

The presiding judge granted the request with the stated conditions and adjourned the case to August 25, 2025, when Fante Comedy is expected to reappear.

