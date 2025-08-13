MTN supports 2025 Afenorto Festival in Mepe with GH¢20,000 donation

Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) has donated GH¢20,000 to the Chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region in support of the 2025 Afenorto Festival.

The package also includes airtime worth GH¢1,000 and drink hampers to complement the celebrations.

The presentation was made by MTN’s Manager for Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regions, Mr. Ransford Gyan, to the Mepe Traditional Council and the Mepe Development Association.

As part of its contribution, MTN will set up sales stands at strategic points in Mepe to give residents and visitors easier access to its products and services. Dedicated teams will also be on hand to address customer service needs during the festivities.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gyan expressed MTN’s joy in celebrating with the community. He noted that this year’s festival was particularly significant because Mepe was the worst-affected area during the recent VRA Akosombo Dam Flood Disaster.

He said MTN shared in the community’s pain and applauded the resilience and unity with which residents had begun to rebuild. Mr. Gyan described the Afenorto Festival as an enduring tradition that for over six decades had been a moment of reflection, togetherness, and renewed commitment to development.

He pointed out that this year’s theme, “Unite for Peace and Development, Post-VRA Akosombo-Dam Flood Disaster”, was both timely and relevant, reflecting the community’s determination to emerge stronger.

“We are proud to stand with you not just in celebration, but in partnership,” he said, adding that the purpose of the festival — bringing people together — aligns with MTN’s mission of connecting individuals, families, and businesses across Ghana and beyond.

Mr. Gyan further mentioned that MTN Ghana supports more than 40 festivals nationwide each year, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to cultural promotion and community development. He thanked the people of Mepe for their loyalty to the MTN brand, assuring them of the company’s continuous support.

In response, the Queen Mother of Mepe expressed gratitude to MTN for its consistent backing. “MTN has held our hands over the years and we are very grateful,” she said, adding that the donation, though modest, would go a long way in supporting the festival’s activities. She appealed to the company to maintain its support for the community in the years to come.

The Afenorto Festival, meaning “a period of rest and staying home for annual stock-taking,” is a major cultural celebration in Mepe. It unites citizens from home and abroad to reflect on the past year, strengthen bonds, and plan for the future.

This year’s event is expected to attract visitors from across the country, featuring durbars, cultural displays, and community activities throughout the week-long celebration.