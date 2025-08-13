CDS explains why rescue team used cocoa sacks for burnt remains of helicopter crash victims

The Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General William Agyapong, has explained the circumstances that led to the use of cocoa sacks to transport the remains of the eight victims of the August 6, 2025, military helicopter crash.

Addressing executives of the Ghana Journalists Association on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, he said body bags were available at the crash site, but the extreme burns on the remains made them unsuitable for use. “We had some body bags at the scene, but the remains were so heated that it was not conducive for the bags to be used,” he explained.

He noted that the recovery team was operating deep in a dense forest and had to act quickly as daylight faded. The priority, he said, was to remove the remains before nightfall to avoid deterioration. “It was in the thick forest, and it was getting late. We had the option of leaving the remains there until the following day, but we knew what would have happened to the bodies. So the team that was up there, assessing the situation, decided to use the available materials they could lay hands on to start to descend the higher ground,” he said.

Lieutenant General Agyapong revealed that the crash site remains under active search, as personnel continue to scour the area for all human remains and wreckage. “It was getting very late. The place had been sealed off—I would not use the word 'cordoned off' because we didn't even know the extent to which the wreckage had dispersed. As I speak, personnel on the ground continue to expand the search because we don't know exactly where all the remains, fragments, and parts of the aircraft might be,” he stated.

He recounted that once the remains were brought down from the hillside, medical teams met the recovery unit at the foot of the hill. “With the body bags they had—some of which had been sent from AngloGold Ashanti—they placed our fallen heroes in those bags decently. We kept them in ambulances and sent them to Kumasi, where they were placed in coffins and draped in national colours befitting their status as patriots of this country. Subsequently, we moved them to Accra, where you saw the kind of reception that was arranged for them,” he said.

The CDS conceded that the urgency of the operation may have led to actions outside normal procedure. “Let me say that all these things were done hurriedly. There might have been some mistakes. In the morning when the aircraft was taking off, nobody expected any such disaster. From the crash to Accra, it is possible, likely that some things were done that were not in conformity with our culture,” he admitted.

Still, he defended the decisions made by the recovery team in the field. “But I must tell you that those who were on the ground assessed the situation, and from where I stand, looking back, I think they did the best with the resources they had at hand,” he concluded.