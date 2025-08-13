Mr. Kofi Boakye and Sam George Must Work. Ideal Candidates for National Security and Internal Military Enforcement Roles.

In an era where Ghana faces evolving security challenges—from cyber threats to internal unrest—the need for bold, principled, and strategic leadership in national security has never been more urgent. Two figures who stand out as potential game-changers in this space are COP Kofi Boakye, a seasoned law enforcement officer, and Hon. Sam George, a dynamic legislator and communicator. Their track records suggest they could bring discipline, reform, and renewed public trust to Ghana’s internal security and military enforcement systems.

Reasons Why Kofi Boakye and Sam George Should Be Considered

Proven Boldness and Fearlessness. Both men have shown unwavering courage in confronting difficult issues. Their ability to speak truth to power and stand firm under pressure makes them ideal for roles requiring decisive action and moral clarity.

Strong Public Voice and Influence. With commanding public presence, they can mobilize national sentiment and foster civic responsibility. Sam George’s communication skills, in particular, position him as a potential Interior Minister who can bridge the gap between government and citizens.

Strategic Thinking and Tactical Awareness. Kofi Boakye’s law enforcement expertise and Sam George’s legislative insight equip them with the tactical and strategic tools needed to navigate complex security landscapes.

Commitment to Justice and Accountability. Their vocal stance against corruption and injustice reflects a deep commitment to ethical governance. Their leadership could reinforce the rule of law and restore public confidence in Ghana’s security institutions.

Patriotic Drive and National Interest. Both have consistently prioritized Ghana’s sovereignty and dignity. Their patriotism suggests they would act in the nation’s best interest, not personal or partisan gain.

Resilience in the Face of Controversy. Despite political attacks and public scrutiny, they remain focused and resilient—an essential trait for leaders in high-pressure security roles.

Potential to Inspire Reform and Discipline. Their presence could catalyze a shift toward professionalism, discipline, and citizen-centered enforcement. They don’t condone nonsense—and that’s exactly the kind of leadership Ghana needs.

Kofi Boakye and Sam George represent a rare blend of courage, intellect and patriotism. Their inclusion in Ghana’s national security and internal enforcement architecture could mark a transformative moment—one that prioritizes justice, discipline and national unity. In a time when the stakes are high, Ghana deserves leaders who don’t just talk tough but act with integrity and vision. These two men fit the bill.

By Gaddiel R. Ackah.

[email protected] 🇺🇸 U.S. Navy Veteran Based in the United States

Gaddiel R. Ackah is a distinguished social advocate and thought leader whose work champions economic independence and ethical leadership. With a background that spans education, business, military service, creative arts, and governance, he brings a multifaceted perspective to transformative change. His commitment to empowering individuals and communities has made him a powerful voice in both national and global development conversations.

As the author of numerous inspirational and leadership-focused books, Gaddiel shares timeless principles for personal growth, civic responsibility, and spiritual resilience. His publications include:

Competent Leadership Becoming Successful Our Happiness Some Choices Matter Respect Matters Faith Wipes Tears The Power of Faith

With every word and initiative, Gaddiel Ackah continues to challenge conventions, shape character, and inspire a new generation of leaders.