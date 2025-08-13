SHRM, stakeholders urge overhaul of Ghana’s education system to meet job market demands

Stakeholders in education and the job market have called for stronger collaboration between industry, academia, and policymakers to address the increasing mismatch between skills taught in schools and the demands of the modern workplace.

The call was made during a stakeholder policy forum on the education-to-employment pipeline held in Accra on Tuesday, August 12.

The event was organised ahead of the 2025 Global Conference on Human Resources in Africa (GCHRA) powered by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Speaking at the forum, Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, said the country's current education system is not sufficiently preparing students for the labour market.

He noted that Ghana continues to train large numbers of graduates without the specialised expertise needed for emerging job opportunities while other countries are specific about the skills they need.

“It is becoming evident that we need to change our educational policy and change the curriculum to target present job needs,” Dr. Pelpuo said.

On his part, Labour Consultant and CEO of Gamey and Gamey, Austine Gamey, identified poor labour data collection as a key barrier to aligning education with industry needs.

He explained that without accurate, up-to-date labour market information, policymakers and employers cannot effectively design training programmes to meet demand.

“We need to really work at it because what is being done now is not exactly the way it should be, and we are not collecting data properly to drive the training and skills development agenda,” Mr. Gamey said.

Chief of Staff and Head of Government Affairs at SHRM, Emily M. Dickens, stressed that the disconnect between education and employment was a global issue.

She urged educators and employers to work more closely, including allowing teachers to spend time in industry settings to understand evolving workplace needs.

“There needs to be a symbiotic relationship between employers and educators, so that education pipelines, which we say are leaky, busted and broken, can become secure and better for workplaces,” Ms. Dickens said.

The forum sought to define the challenges within Ghana’s education-to-employment pipeline, explore how SHRM’s three-step framework—Awareness, Advocacy, and Action—can be adapted locally, and identify stakeholders needed to drive lasting change.