Zelensky calls for Trump and Putin to join trilateral peace talks

By RFI
By RFI

WED, 13 AUG 2025
WED, 13 AUG 2025


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a three-way meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a video conference on Wednesday with Trump and European leaders ahead of Friday's US-Russia talks in Alaska.

Zelensky said Moscow should face tougher penalties if Putin refuses to agree to a ceasefire during his meeting with Trump.

“The US is ready to support us,” Zelensky said, speaking after a video conference with Trump and European leaders. “If there is no movement towards a deal, we will need more pressure on Russia.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said only Zelensky has the authority to discuss Ukraine's territorial boundaries.

“Territorial questions concerning Ukraine can be, and will be, negotiated only by the Ukrainian president,” Macron said after speaking with Trump.

Trump also supported the idea of a future trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelensky in Europe “in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties”, Macron said, adding that there were “no serious land swap proposals” on the table.

EU says Ukraine must 'decide its own future' ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Ceasefire priority

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said European leaders urged Trump to ensure any peace plan safeguards both Ukrainian and European security.

“A ceasefire must come first in any agreement with Russia,” Merz said at a joint press conference with Zelensky in Berlin.

Ukraine was prepared to negotiate on territorial issues but “legal recognition of Russian occupation is not up for debate”, he added.

Merz said European countries were working to “help set the agenda” for Friday's meeting between Trump and Putin.

Macron, Zelensky reaffirm anti-corruption drive amid Kyiv legislation outcry

Trump 'very clear' on peace goal

Macron said Trump had been “very clear” during the call that the US aimed to secure a ceasefire in Alaska.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen described the discussions as “a very good call”, writing on X that “Europe, the US and NATO have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine” and would remain “in close coordination”.

She added: “Nobody wants peace more than us, a just and lasting peace.”

German and Ukrainian leaders also spoke about possible security guarantees, though Merz said this had not been discussed in detail and would follow any agreement.

Zelensky said he was encouraged by Wednesday's talks. “Our partners demonstrated one voice towards one mission,” he said.

The Ukrainian president said he would wait for the outcome of the Trump-Putin meeting before deciding whether to call it a historic moment.

Russia currently controls about 20 percent of Ukraine's territory.

