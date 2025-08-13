ModernGhana logo
NPP supporters storm police headquarters to free ‘Sir Obama Pokuase’

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by the party’s National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, on Wednesday massed up at the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra to demand the release of social media activist Daniel Adomako, popularly known as Sir Obama Pokuase, and three others who are currently in police custody.

The protest comes in response to the arrest of Mr. Adomako, who, according to the Ghana Police Service, is under investigation for allegedly circulating images online showing individuals brandishing illegally acquired firearms. Police say he was picked up in a joint operation involving other security agencies as part of a wider intelligence-led crackdown on the possession and display of unlicensed weapons.

The ongoing operation, which has been in motion for several weeks, has reportedly led to the recovery of a significant cache of illegal arms and ammunition. Authorities insist the crackdown is aimed at curbing the proliferation of dangerous weapons and dismantling criminal networks that pose a threat to public safety.

Mr. Adomako, a known NPP-affiliated social media commentator, has built a strong following for his outspoken political commentary. His arrest has stirred political tensions, with party supporters claiming he is being targeted for his views.

While the police maintain that the arrests are strictly linked to unlawful weapons possession and not political activity, the gathering at the Police Headquarters underscores the growing political undertones surrounding the case. Investigations are ongoing, and the Police Service has urged the public to remain calm and allow due process to take its course.

