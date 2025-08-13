ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

M-CODe Upper East to lead major Bolgatanga Market clean-up for 2025 WASH Week

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
General News M-CODe Upper East to lead major Bolgatanga Market clean-up for 2025 WASH Week
WED, 13 AUG 2025

The Upper East Regional branch of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) is preparing for a major clean-up exercise at the Bolgatanga market on Saturday, August 16, as part of activities marking the 2025 Ghana Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Week.

This year’s WASH Week, organised by the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) in collaboration with M-CODe and other partners, runs under the national theme “WASH for a Healthy Ghana, Everyone, Everywhere.”

M-CODe has also adopted the complementary theme “Dignity for all, toilets for all: End Open Defecation Now,” emphasising the urgent need to end open defecation and improve hygiene across communities.

The market clean-up is aimed at raising awareness on water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) issues among traders and residents while promoting clean toilet facilities and discouraging unsanitary practices.

Speaking to the Modern Ghana News Network, Ms. Fatima Anafu-Astanga, M-CODe Upper East Regional Coordinator, explained, “Our main target is to promote water, sanitation, and hygiene awareness, keep toilets clean, and sensitise the community against engaging in open defecation. As a media coalition, we will use our power of influence to educate traders and residents on the importance of maintaining clean surroundings and proper hygiene practices and encourage them to ensure toilets in the market are clean and well-maintained to prevent the spread of diseases.”

She stressed that the regional branch will work closely with traders and other community members to encourage ownership of the market’s environment and ensure that hygiene practices are sustained beyond the clean-up day.

The initiative is expected to help curb the spread of diseases such as cholera, malaria, and typhoid fever, which thrive in unhygienic environments. M-CODe has called on residents to take part in the exercise or support it with tools, detergents, water, food, or funds. “Together, we can make a significant impact in maintaining a clean and healthy environment,” Ms. Anafu-Astanga said.

The 2025 WASH Week activities, which run from August 11 to August 15, are taking place across M-CODe’s regional offices in the Upper East, Northern, Bono, Western, and Volta regions. As part of the observance, regional teams are visiting markets, beaches, and schools; holding radio and television discussions; and engaging notorious open defecation hotspots to raise awareness and promote behavioural change.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Prophet Oja meets President Mahama Prophet Oja meets President Mahama amid controversy over prophecy submission dir...

59 minutes ago

Oheneba Asiedu, host of the Wontumi Morning Show Wontumi Multimedia denies owing NCA after suspension

1 hour ago

Mponuahemaa of Effiduase, Nana Adusi Pokua Antwiwaa II, proposed the erection of a statue in honour of Omane Boamah Family wants Dr. Omane Boamah honoured with statue and hospital ward

2 hours ago

Fante comedy Court grants TikToker Fante comedy GH¢100,000 bail for threatening President Mah...

4 hours ago

16-year-old boy dies after abusing nine tablets of RED 225 in competition at Chiraa 16-year-old boy dies after abusing nine tablets of RED 225 in competition at Chi...

4 hours ago

CDS explains why rescue team used cocoa sacks for burnt remains of helicopter crash victims CDS explains why rescue team used cocoa sacks for burnt remains of helicopter cr...

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: The charred bodies were too hot for body bags – GAF explains Helicopter crash: The charred bodies were too hot for body bags – GAF explains

4 hours ago

Lincoln Nii Okaija Swissport cocaine prime suspect busted

4 hours ago

Bono East police retrieve 18 stolen motorbikes from robbery syndicate Bono East police retrieve 18 stolen motorbikes from robbery syndicate

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line