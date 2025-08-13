M-CODe Upper East to lead major Bolgatanga Market clean-up for 2025 WASH Week

The Upper East Regional branch of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) is preparing for a major clean-up exercise at the Bolgatanga market on Saturday, August 16, as part of activities marking the 2025 Ghana Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Week.

This year’s WASH Week, organised by the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) in collaboration with M-CODe and other partners, runs under the national theme “WASH for a Healthy Ghana, Everyone, Everywhere.”

M-CODe has also adopted the complementary theme “Dignity for all, toilets for all: End Open Defecation Now,” emphasising the urgent need to end open defecation and improve hygiene across communities.

The market clean-up is aimed at raising awareness on water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) issues among traders and residents while promoting clean toilet facilities and discouraging unsanitary practices.

Speaking to the Modern Ghana News Network, Ms. Fatima Anafu-Astanga, M-CODe Upper East Regional Coordinator, explained, “Our main target is to promote water, sanitation, and hygiene awareness, keep toilets clean, and sensitise the community against engaging in open defecation. As a media coalition, we will use our power of influence to educate traders and residents on the importance of maintaining clean surroundings and proper hygiene practices and encourage them to ensure toilets in the market are clean and well-maintained to prevent the spread of diseases.”

She stressed that the regional branch will work closely with traders and other community members to encourage ownership of the market’s environment and ensure that hygiene practices are sustained beyond the clean-up day.

The initiative is expected to help curb the spread of diseases such as cholera, malaria, and typhoid fever, which thrive in unhygienic environments. M-CODe has called on residents to take part in the exercise or support it with tools, detergents, water, food, or funds. “Together, we can make a significant impact in maintaining a clean and healthy environment,” Ms. Anafu-Astanga said.

The 2025 WASH Week activities, which run from August 11 to August 15, are taking place across M-CODe’s regional offices in the Upper East, Northern, Bono, Western, and Volta regions. As part of the observance, regional teams are visiting markets, beaches, and schools; holding radio and television discussions; and engaging notorious open defecation hotspots to raise awareness and promote behavioural change.