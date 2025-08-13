ModernGhana logo
IGP promotes two police officers for foiling fuel tanker robbery at Ablekuma Borkorborkor

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
Social News IGP exchanging pleasantries with Patience Kotoka
WED, 13 AUG 2025
IGP exchanging pleasantries with Patience Kotoka

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted two officers of the Ghana Police Service for their diligence, dedication to duty, and vigilance during a snap check operation at Ablekuma Borkorborkor in the Greater Accra Region which resulted in the rescue of two robbery victims and the arrest of seven suspects.

The officers, Chief Inspector Patience Kotoka and L/Constable Joseph Akondoh, both stationed at the Anyah District Police Command, together with four (4) Community Police Assistants (CPAs), were honoured by the IGP and the members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) at the Police Headquarters on August 8, 2025.

Constable Joseph Akondoh was promoted to the rank of Lance Corporal, while Chief Inspector Patience Kotoka was recommended to join the next Police Cadet Course at the Police Academy, to be commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps of the service, after a successful completion of the course.

On August 7, 2025, at about 12:30 am, the officers while conducting routine vehicle checks stopped a green pickup truck carrying three passengers in its open bucket. Two of the passengers jumped down and shouted for help, informing the officers they had been attacked during a robbery involving their 5,400-litre fuel tanker the previous night near Nsawam.

The officers acted swiftly, rescuing the victims and arresting one suspect, while the others fled. Subsequent operations in the Eastern Region led to the arrest of six other suspects and the recovery of the stolen fuel tanker and other exhibits.

The IGP commended the officers and CPAs for their exemplary performance, urging all personnel to emulate their professionalism, vigilance, and commitment to duty. He reaffirmed the Police Administration's dedication to recognising and rewarding personnel who distinguish themselves in the line of duty.

-DGN online

