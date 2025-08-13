A/R: Man stabs wife over infidelity claims, attempts suicide at Edwenase

A 38-year-old woman, Rebecca Appiah, is battling for her life at the Bekwai Government Hospital after a brutal stabbing allegedly carried out by her husband in what police suspect was a jealous rage at Edwenase, a suburb of Abodom in the Bekwai Municipality, Ashanti Region.

According to both the victim and neighbours, the couple’s marriage had been fraught with tension for months, marked by repeated accusations and threats. Mrs. Appiah told medical staff that her husband frequently accused her of infidelity whenever she travelled to the Bekwai market to sell goods on market days, despite her denials. She claimed he had often threatened to kill her over these suspicions.

On the day of the attack, those accusations allegedly spiralled into violence. Without warning, the suspect is said to have grabbed a knife and stabbed his wife in the stomach. Mrs. Appiah further recounted that her husband then turned the knife on himself, inflicting multiple wounds, before allegedly drinking poison in an apparent suicide attempt.

Hearing her desperate cries for help, residents rushed to the couple’s home and found them both bleeding profusely. They were quickly taken to the Bekwai Government Hospital, where doctors placed them under emergency care. Medical staff say Mrs. Appiah is now in stable condition and responding well to treatment, while her husband remains in critical condition as efforts continue to save his life.

Police in Bekwai have launched an investigation and plan to take a statement from the suspect once his condition improves.

The incident has left the community of Edwenase reeling, with residents expressing alarm at what they describe as a worrying rise in domestic violence cases. Some neighbours said the marriage had long been troubled, while others admitted they were stunned by the ferocity of the attack.