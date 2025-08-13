4 tips for a healthy heart from a biokineticist

The human heart is an extraordinary organ. About the size of a fist, it works hard to pump over 7,500 litres of blood daily, delivering oxygen and nutrients to every part of the body while simultaneously removing waste, regulating core body temperature and supporting the health of organs and tissues.

But the heart is vulnerable. Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for nearly one-third of all deaths. Deaths related to cardiovascular disease contribute 38% of all noncommunicable disease-related deaths in Africa. In South Africa, cardiovascular diseases cause almost one in six deaths, equating to approximately 215 deaths daily.

This underscores its significant impact on public health.

The heart's health is affected by factors such as inactivity, unhealthy eating and chronic stress.

This is where biokinetics plays a crucial role. Biokinetics uses the principles of movement science in rehabilitative and preventative healthcare. Biokineticists do comprehensive assessments to develop individualised, evidence-based exercise regimes. The aim is to optimise functional capacity and improve musculoskeletal strength as well as overall physiological health.

For biokineticists, exercise is medicine. They work closely with patients to design tailored exercise protocols that are safe and clinically appropriate.

How does this benefit your heart?

Studies show that regular exercise can lower blood pressure, improve cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and help the heart work more efficiently. As a registered biokineticist and academic, my focus lies in managing and rehabilitating chronic conditions, including cardiovascular disease, through exercise. I have authored papers on nutrition knowledge, cardiac rehabilitation and quality of life and cardiovascular risk in coronary artery bypass graft patients.

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease is largely due to inactivity, poor diet and stress. Given this backdrop, as a biokineticist, I recommend four things to help your heart.

Structured exercise is important

Make time for purposeful exercise, not just everyday movement.

While routine movement such as walking in malls or taking stairs is beneficial, structured exercise offers greater cardiovascular benefits. Current guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. Examples include brisk walking, cycling or dancing.

If lack of time is a barrier, consider breaking your structured exercise into bouts of shorter durations. For example, three sessions per day of 10-minute intervals.

In addition, muscle-strengthening activities, such as squats and wall push-ups, should be performed on two or more days per week. These improve metabolic health and reduce cardiovascular risk.

A biokineticist can assess your individual risk profile and prescribe personalised exercise interventions that safely enhance cardiorespiratory fitness, reduce blood pressure and support heart rate recovery.

Stay ahead of symptoms and know your vital stats

Many cardiovascular conditions develop silently. Elevated blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol often go unnoticed until a serious event, like a heart attack, happens.

Research shows that one in three adults in South Africa has high blood pressure. Yet many are undiagnosed or untreated.

Optimally, everyone over the age of 35 – particularly those with a family history of cardiovascular disease – should undergo annual health screenings. They should use this to guide lifestyle interventions.

Break the sit cycle – move, strengthen, stretch

Modern life encourages long hours of sitting at desks, in cars, and in front of screens. Prolonged sedentary behaviour is independently associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality.

Standing desks and movement breaks are helpful. But posture, joint mobility, and muscle function must also be prioritised. Regular stretching, resistance training, and balance exercises support musculoskeletal health and reduce the risk of injury or inactivity-related complications.

Beat stress with every step

Chronic stress contributes to inflammation, hypertension, and unhealthy behaviours. All of which increase cardiovascular disease risk.

While meditation and counselling are essential tools, exercise is a potent stress regulator, promoting endorphin release and improving mood, sleep, and emotional resilience. Endorphins are natural chemicals produced in the body that reduce pain and promote feelings of happiness, pleasure and satisfaction, thereby increasing wellbeing.

Research supports the use of aerobic and resistance training to lower depressive symptoms, reduce anxiety, and enhance psychological wellbeing. As a biokineticist, I often see how regular exercise empowers clients to reclaim a sense of control of their bodies as well as their emotional health.

Key takeaways

Protecting the heart is not just about managing disease; it's about preventing it. Don't wait for a cardiac event to occur before acting. Get help in assessing your risks, take ownership of your health, and implement movement-based strategies that improve lifespan and quality of life.

In the face of rising cardiovascular disease rates, the message remains clear: move your body, know your risk, manage your stress, and seek guidance early. Your heart will thank you.

Lynn Smith is affiliated with the University of Johannesburg

By Lynn Smith, Senior Lecturer in Biokinetics and Head of Department of Sport and Movement Studies, University of Johannesburg