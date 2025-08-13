Police link TikTokers threats against President to illegal arms, false helicopter crash reports

The Ghana Police Service has widened its probe into a viral TikTok video in which threats were allegedly issued against President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama, now connecting the case to the possession of illegal firearms and the spread of false information about the recent military helicopter crash.

In a statement issued Wednesday, August 13, 2025, police named four suspects currently in custody: Daniel Adomako, also known as Sir Obama Pokuaase; Prince Ofori; Yayra Abiwu; and Emmanuel Kwaku Kwakye. According to investigators, the first three were initially linked to the viral threats video, while Mr. Adomako and Mr. Kwakye are also being probed for allegedly possessing and displaying sophisticated weapons.

Authorities revealed that the arrests stem from a weeks-long intelligence-led operation conducted with other security agencies, which resulted in the seizure of a significant cache of illegal arms and ammunition. Investigators are now examining online images and videos that purportedly show the weapons in question.

The statement further noted that the three original suspects in the threats case are also being investigated for allegedly circulating false information and issuing additional threats following the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including those of two cabinet ministers.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, reaffirmed the service’s commitment to public safety and law enforcement, stating that all suspects will be processed in accordance with the law. She appealed to the public to provide credible information to aid the ongoing investigations.