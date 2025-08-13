Former AU chair expresses condolences to victims of helicopter crash

I received with profound shock and deep sorrow the news of the tragic helicopter crash in the Republic of Ghana, which claimed the lives of Ministers, high-ranking government officials, and proud sons of our continent. They fell while on duty, serving their nation and its people with dedication.

These were not only sons of Ghana; they were sons of Africa. This is not Ghana’s loss alone; it is an African loss. Africans share in this pain.

I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, to His Excellency the President, to the Government and people of Ghana, and to our entire continent.

They died as heroes of Africa, and their names will forever be etched in the conscience of our continent. They are going to join the galaxy of our continental heroes and heroines. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Former Chairperson of the African Union Commission