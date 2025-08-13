ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former AU chair expresses condolences to victims of helicopter crash

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
Tributes & Condolences Former AU chair expresses condolences to victims of helicopter crash
WED, 13 AUG 2025

I received with profound shock and deep sorrow the news of the tragic helicopter crash in the Republic of Ghana, which claimed the lives of Ministers, high-ranking government officials, and proud sons of our continent. They fell while on duty, serving their nation and its people with dedication.

These were not only sons of Ghana; they were sons of Africa. This is not Ghana’s loss alone; it is an African loss. Africans share in this pain.

I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, to His Excellency the President, to the Government and people of Ghana, and to our entire continent.

They died as heroes of Africa, and their names will forever be etched in the conscience of our continent. They are going to join the galaxy of our continental heroes and heroines. May their souls rest in eternal peace.

Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Former Chairperson of the African Union Commission

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Professor Raymond A. Atuguba Raymond Atuguba takes over as Acting Director of Legal Education

3 hours ago

Police link TikTokers threats against President to illegal arms, false helicopter crash reports Police link TikTokers threats against President to illegal arms, false helicopte...

4 hours ago

NPP supporters storm police headquarters to free ‘Sir Obama Pokuase’ NPP supporters storm police headquarters to free ‘Sir Obama Pokuase’

4 hours ago

The couple at the hospital A/R: Man stabs wife over infidelity claims, attempts suicide at Edwenase

4 hours ago

We arrested ‘Sir-Obama Pokuase’ for possession of illegal weapons — Police We arrested ‘Sir-Obama Pokuase’ for possession of illegal weapons — Police

4 hours ago

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo Ghana’s educational policy must be changed to target present job needs — Labour ...

4 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare ‘You don’t arrest a potential source of information’ — Prof Azar on Sir-Obama Po...

4 hours ago

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2028 flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I want NPP flagbearer election to be conducted with decorum — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President NPP flagbearer race: ‘Bawumia is the one who can save Ghana’ — Youth Organisers

5 hours ago

Helicopter made emergency landing in Nkawkaw Helicopter involved in emergency landing in Nkawkaw doesn't belong to us — VRA c...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line