Paga Youth Movement calls for collaborative efforts to combat crimes

By Abdulai Abdul-Kadir || Upper East Region
WED, 13 AUG 2025

The leadership of the Paga Youth Movement has called on the Ghana Immigration Service, the Kasena Nankana West District Assembly, and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and intensify efforts to combat crimes such as drug trafficking, smuggling, and robbery, which threaten the peace and stability of the area.

This appeal was made during a courtesy visit by the Movement’s executives, led by Chairman Mr. Aborah Wenawome, to the Paga Sector Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service. The meeting was interactive, with participation from other Immigration Service personnel, including the Sector Commander.

Mr. Aborah reaffirmed the association’s commitment to fostering strong relationships and a conducive working environment for effective inter-agency collaboration. He stressed that peace and unity are crucial in fighting common enemies in the area, adding that the Paga Youth Movement — one of the most active groups in the region — is ready to support security agencies in exposing “influential people” who aid illegal activities in Paga and its surrounding communities.

In his welcome remarks, DCOI William Kwame Sabi, the Paga Immigration Sector Commander, expressed gratitude for the association’s gesture and pledged his office’s readiness to work closely with the group. He described the Paga Youth Movement as a vibrant, non-partisan youth organisation committed to promoting development in the area.

DCOI Sabi also disclosed that some individuals have attempted to influence immigration officers with money to allow smuggling activities. He said such offers have been firmly rejected in the interest of integrity and duty.

He further pledged to continue combating criminal activities through close collaboration with other security agencies and institutions mandated to fight crime.

