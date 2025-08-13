An Open Letter to my Neighbors, Journalists, and the World

Dear precious neighbors and every living spirit, please allow me to introduce myself. My name is Jarga kebba Gigo, arguably, the top advocate for the strongest and reasonable culture of cameras at worldwide level, far beyond our neighborhood. As an open-letter, it cannot be tailored to just you as the target audience, but rather a general inspiration for the caring in every neighborhood to spearhead a meeting with action plans for realizations. I am of the opinion that cameras are among the most neglected or under appreciated blessings of the Lord, of our time. This simply means I am calling on you and all of us towards repentance, to understand we must all own enough cameras for primarily security and character, but for every good the Lord may allow. As such, I am urging you all to forward it to our village heads, respected educated elders, mayors, and up to head of states for a neighborhood+ meeting on the last Sunday of August, if the Authorities are awakened to our time based need. Suppose the official village+ head failed to call for such a meeting, then the caring ones in the neighborhood should organize the meeting in a well known secure area. There is education, re-education, warnings, and urgings for solid pledges on these meetings I am suggesting for every neighborhood. From caring billionaires to government officials, I urge us to reject indifference and choose actions, especially where children can be helped.

Education and re-education: To minimize repeating myself, I will suggest all neighbors and meeting organizers to search for at least two of my recent articles: 1. A Church and Mosque Sermon for even Atheists. 2. Partially answered prayers... by Jarga kebba Gigo. I will however add, we must re-educate the people to understand our security and character uplifting is best seen as personal responsibility in a team work effort, rather than waiting or blaming governments, who can certainly do better.

Warnings: Our family compound and few rich people are buying security cameras with or without warnings. As neighbors, it is best to avoid conflicts and to live harmoniously. If my camera or someone's cameras happen to record you, your child, or your relative in a compromising situation, intentional shaming is still different from accidental shaming. As the top advocate for cameras, I am least interested in shaming people, but I am also indifferent to shaming and punishing certain levels of evil, mainly lying and cruelty, but also certain levels of negligence in public places. In a nutshell, I do believe journalists, caring influencers, and government officials should start very educational short videos for people to seek, accept, and be prepared for the inevitable age of transparency in public places. It means everyone to be presidential or Godly, or risk a shameful record...

The major difference between my poor self and many rich people is I care beyond warnings. They own cameras and are largely indifferent to you, but I want the poorest villagers to own cameras and present a solid plan towards such realization.

Age old Problems: Train and warn your kids and citizens, or never ever blame camera owners where you fell short. I will use open poops on roads, scary mystics on junctions, street sex, and negligent accidents as examples in a time and space limited matter.

Open Poops on Roads: Whereas the call of nature is beyond self, especially for children and the elderly or sick, I think our generation must educate brutally and demand efforts more than 'forgive' certain sins between creatures. An educative video showing dogs burying their poops in care is thanks to the Lord of learning and/or better parents? It does not matter if you and me, or our parents were ever guilty of such, but how our generation is willing to learn, teach, and confront are three different things. Thinking often comes at a later age, but every eight year old can be shown a video to declare I want to be better than the dogs that bury their poops. I want to pee and poop before going out, and ask to use toilets, even if it means paying a dime to avoid sinning or shaming myself. If time or situation ever pressured me, I want to use a stick to dig before excreting or bury it somehow. The nasty air of poop, especially of meat and fish eaters is too terrible beyond an atom's weight that may multiply differently on sins between creatures. If you refuse one minute efforts to bury that poop, but expect 10 to 100 people to bear that nasty smell, plus two to five people to step on it, then you may deserve punishment on earth and/or life after death? About a week ago, I saw poop outside our family compound, at a junction that is next to a school. The poop evidently seems like an adult's or big teenager's poop, but our rising number of cameras should be able to capture that to put on social media for 'war' and/or for the government to prosecute , especially after educative ads. The worst may argue for forgiveness where simple efforts are rejected, gambling even children? As said, educate but shame even eight year olds where need be, or they may do worse as they grow.

Scary Mystics on Junctions: Some terrible African Women+ put scary mystics on public roads, including the four corner junctions I reside, which happens to be close to a school. Whereas many adults may not fear such, many children going to school may accidentally step on it, fear in a manner that may affect their health and ultimately society at large. Advice or warnings may no longer be enough. If the Gigo or xyz family truly care about the health+ of children, then how are we to join efforts for stronger 360 degree cameras with zoom features is to help only one side of the school, but how about the other sides and other schools beyond the Gambia? A great new NGO can help supply enough 360 degree cameras for all schools to help in many aspects. Pushing for that should not mean waiting, but every principal to make efforts from crowd funding to reaching out to caring richer folks in and outside the country... In the case of the school next to our compound, it was actually built by one of my bigger and richer brothers, called Amadou Gigo of Gigo construction. A smart principal of every school can write to him or someone to help with cameras, but he is only a low level millionaire, whose annual budget on helping on cameras may be zero at the moment, but can we raise it to at least one thousand dollars a year until we achieve worldwide culture of cameras? From family help on cameras, to mosque help, etc may mean he may spare just about hundred dollars for school cameras? Well that is something, but who else can help, and where else can he help? Mr. Amadou Gigo of Gigo construction can write to the sponsors of that school building and forward this writing to the philanthropists, plus follow up meetings. I think you can see thinking evolves, neither the builders nor the sponsors may have thought about the importance of cameras beyond schools. Neighbors may still need to complement, and I am not opposed to helping poor compound owners, near schools, to own high end cameras with zoom features. The school watchmen should be educated to operate cameras, but how many watchmen sleep or may be far from the crime scene... Recording is one good thing, but catching in the act is much better. If the watchman at Gigo's compound saw a sent child or woman in the questionable face or 'muslim' veil and placing nasty mystics on the roads, then running with a sunglass camera, catching and exposing the face of the veil child or woman+ can go on social media and up to courts? Need I add that all registered security companies and tax paying watchmen should have mandatory sunglass cameras and/or other body cameras, or when will we evolve from claims to evidence gathering?

Street sex: Again, it does not matter if you and I had street sex before, but how can we help our children be better or avoid shame? The primary purpose of these cameras is not to catch such, at least for me. While fighting scary mystics to help children, my cameras may record your fifteen year old having sex on the street. Personally, I will not put such on social media, but I cannot guarantee every camera owner may not put it there or a hacker may see it and share it without the knowledge of the camera owner. So your responsibility as parents, journalists, or government officials is to educate the children and/or allow them into the compounds as 'lovers'. Some children will further abstain from at least street sex, some will gamble to learn the hard way or even commit suicide in shame? Do not blame camera owners, but your refusing to educate properly or who refused to learn? There are visible and invisible cameras, there are even drone cameras that disguise as birds in shape...

Negligent Accidents: Society sadly tends to blame with one-eye. It is very easy to claim 'the drivers are too rough', maiming and killing children? With a strong culture of cameras, it will expose negligent mothers+ who refuse attention to even toddlers, while gossiping and watching more fun than learning videos... It will expose negligent societies that refuse to spare space for different age groups, beyond sports. So if my cameras catch your child throwing stones, how many times should I warn before sharing with neighbors and on social media ? Some will say kids are kids, but educated kids in which manners versus uneducated kids are different. A child seeing a video where a kid throws a stone or a stick to land on a bloody head, smashing an expensive window, etc every month may avoid throwing a lot more. Many kids enjoy throwing, but maybe such kids need enough basketball courts...

Urgings: Arguably! The most important aspect of the article. Now we can imagine a neighborhood meeting has started. This is a day or time of decision: Are you pro cameras for everyone, anti cameras, or doubting on the sideline as the semi blind? We are not just avoiding problems, but understanding our responsibilities to 'exhort each other to truth' in ch.103, includes confronting evil of sins between creatures with every tool the Lord of knowledge and every good bestowed upon us. Our responsibilities in that precious checklist include confronting illusory patience and excuses. So this neighborhood meeting is not just to conquer the evil ones among us, but towards conquering the world at the highest possible speed of achievements, the great Lord may allow. This meeting is about team work, where ch.61 : 1 to 4 is crucially suggesting the 'good' Atheists, Christians, Muslims, etc are all varyingly praising the ever living Lord; but there is a huge difference between submitting and believing at which levels. After claiming to be believers, team work on primitive festivals versus team work on new and upcoming blessings can be different, in diverse efforts, especially when it comes to confronting evil. Fighting d[oers of]evils is easier in many aspects, including how to use cameras to defeat the tiny criminals, the evil gangs on the streets, the evil ones in uniforms, and even the evil ones in suits... Perhaps I can quote few verses, then you may check the rest of the chapter: [Quran Chapter 61]

1. Everything in the heavens and the earth praises God. He is the Almighty, the Wise.

2. O you who believe! Why do you say what you do not do?

3. It is most hateful to God that you say what you do not do.

4. God loves those who fight in His cause, in ranks, as though they were a compact structure (team).

Like every neighborhood, our neighborhood is not totally free of evil, but thankfully not the worst in some aspects. The best of us must remember team, team, team, and pressure the anti team folks in smart manners. I believe the poorest compound among us can and should pledge to spend at least $100 on cameras for security and character uplifting, within a year. Now I picture one 'poor' compound in my neighborhood, it has at least three smart phones; their women own $50 to $100 dresses; one of the guys is a driver of a truck he may not own, but thieves can break in; they also own sheeps/goats of about $100 each. Some evil journalists may echo excuses, but let the best of journalists admit average compounds in villages own smart phones+ and join me towards pressuring for solutions above complaints...

Further in the same ch.61, it states we must 'sacrifice wealth and ourselves...' Sacrificing Wealth is self-explanatory to satisfy the eyes+ of the Lord, but one eye prayers is for those who think God has only ears, one ear, and who dares ignore thinking or when the Godly speak? I risk my life in challenging rich folks and government officials, so I may be the general leading the fight? Back to the meeting! I want every compound head+ to declare how much they can afford today and by next month or two? No! Africans want to leave it all on the richest person in the compound, refusing team work at the compound level, team work at neighborhood+ level, and blaming African leaders for refusing team work on issues up to African unity? Well, we are building a new better Africa and we know some problems are far beyond Africa, the questionable parents of humankind. So poor Jarga or xyz, hereby declares I can certainly guarantee $25 by next month and will urge every adult in our compound to contribute at least $10. Urge and pressure may have levels, will Jarga or xyz say reduce your meat budget, your cigarette or even call budgets, but our compound must pay in this bulk buy for cameras?

Let us say the neighborhood is one thousand compounds. If poor Jarga sets that minimum effort, it means the neighborhood can gather at least $25,000 for cameras, in a recorded meeting. A trust worthy richer Saihou or xyz Gigo can be entrusted towards the bulk buy and which pressure tactics to complete and repay where need be. Of course we understand some people already have cameras or may say my relative(s) in the west will spend two to five hundred dollars for our compound and help or be indifferent to the poorer neighbors? No unnecessary fights, let those who can or want to buy separately do so. However, let us help and pressure even the poorest where we should. With the $25,000 or more at hand, we can approach richer folks, banks, NGOs, and even the president towards international help. A low level millionaire like Amadou Gigo , Saihou Gigo , or xyz may not be able to help with more than a few thousand dollars, but interest or care can lead them to guarantee us at the bank. Who will pay the bank or borrowing cost? Primarily the poor customers or the rich guy can shoulder it as charity to worth more than meat and funeral charity through robbery. A higher millionaire like Muhammed Jah, Youssou Ndure, Ousainou Diab, etc may be well impressed with the communal efforts to help sincerely, help in research imaginations, or even boost their business name... Lastly, a billionaire in Nigeria or Saudi Arabia may understand every compound can benefit from $100 camera, but help buy many more cameras for our neighborhood and others. Those who help remove fears and worries for the poor and children deserve to be 'friends of Allah' who guard against evil+ more than the rich who own cameras and are indifferent to the poor and children. Helping the poor must be more than questionable food, but feeding the poor knowledge+, and urging the rich towards time based needs. I think even a one hundred million dollar to billion dollar camera loan is more valuable than many a road as loan, especially if we understand what character uplifting will help us with at team level, not just a few individuals...

Pressuring non-complying Neighbors: As much as I hate thieves, if a neighbor refuses reasonable efforts towards herd immunity, then if they became victims of stealing, we the good team should consider refusing the release of footages until the neighbor buys cameras and pays a fine. All these things should be discussed in the meetings. I am of the opinion that average compounds should own 4 to 8 modern 360 degree cameras with at least 8MP. So owning one or two is for the poorest, a start, and to try to impress the Lord on repentance or priority shifting. Such educative buying guidelines should be at the meeting, and low standard folks may argue against needed time based standards.

Pressuring the manufacturers and importers: Our journalists must help set the standards. I have said a 360 degree 8MP can be as low as $25 in China, around $50 in the West, and around $100 in poor Gambia or how many African countries? Mass education and mass buying will pressure all parties, boost research, and even consider time limited tax breaks on all cameras, including sunglass cameras and other body cameras. Some camera factories must improve or go bankrupt. Importers educated on products and retailers pressured towards free installations.

Eliminating or reducing Installation Cost: No one likes to work free for too long, including myself. I wished I was paid for my writings, not just laughs+ from God. So I cannot insist people install for free, but it is gradually coming. Simple instructions to install cameras means the 'dumb' cannot follow, but do we have the right to over rob the 'dumb'? Good things tend to be gradual, but we cannot allow decades or centuries of product or knowledge access gap. I installed my own cameras in Canada during Obama's first term, but I luckily did computers long ago, had A+ and Network+ certification, then ran from the computer world towards sales and now writing and activism that is yet to pay financially. Both of my richer elder brothers, Saihou and Amadou Gigo paid an arm and a leg for camera installation in their compounds. Shame on me and/or shame on them for not engaging me from product buying to installation, so they over paid strangers, may see me useless or unable, or where will they help the poor to own better cameras at much lower cost? I mean installation folks may have rightly made their money on rich folks, but time to cater for the poor. Last week, I learned how they wanted to charge my richer brother D16,000 (about $300) to install just eight cameras in our family compound. Since I hate to destroy their business and hate to see my brother robbed, I told my brother he should pay them no more than D8,000 since he already engaged them. I explained my capabilities, that I installed my own cameras , perhaps, before these folks saw or installed a camera as 'professionals' or any Gambian Gigo owning a security camera . It coincided that I am under an arthritic attack, so climbing up and down a ladder was not easy for me. Needless to narrate how I got an electrician in the neighborhood to help me with the climbing, while teaching him new knowledge. Bravo! The cameras are up, viewing perfectly, but I am yet to configure the settings for the recordings. I am certain that it is about five minutes of work per recorder, but because the medicine+ I take can make me drowsy, I want to wait for a clear mind, use the internet if need be, or call another technician to help me through the phone or in person. Yes, the last option may mean a small tip for five to ten minutes work, which is not a sin if the team work I called for is imposed... I am not stingy, because I could have waited for another week to possibly get better and do the climbing. However, I believe in speed and take every situation as a learning+ opportunity. The local electrician I took seemed to appreciate the knowledge I gave him more than the little money that was likely higher than his employed daily wages.

He is young, educated, but does he care beyond money? No! I mean you, your relative or friend should learn how I may use him smartly, but will you replicate it in your neighborhood? I will forward this article to him, ask him to print and copy just the first page, add smart notes and his number before copying the first page, then distribute it to at least ten to twenty compounds in the neighborhood, to search for the rest of the article. If the meeting happens through his help, will God help him or will the compounds gratefully compensate him for installation of cameras and what else? As said, if we do one by one, he or anyone may charge $100 for installation, but through bulk buy of products or services, he and others can charge about $20 to install cameras until every compound has a technical oriented teenager(s). Installation of cameras and many things should not be your main job, but a side or second job of a poor adult or ambitious teenager(s). People should also be grateful, if the person who forwards you this knowledge or helps you buy quality cameras is offering good service of about $5 difference, then gratitude means compensating, tip, or even paying for knowledge or service. The other thing many Africans can be guilty of is taking too much time of the professional or not listening to instructions or advice. If you do not have all the needed material, want me to come to a far neighborhood multiple times, then don't expect me or anyone to work for free. If you cannot video your compound, send me the dimensions of your house+, then a survey trip of fuel and time will be billed to you. So team work has levels, including grateful customers with grateful products or service providers. Anyone should help organize these neighborhood meetings, but more so those who may land deals beyond mass installations.

The World of Gradual with God: Again, teams and individuals will need teams to go world wide. Everything starts with ideas, which is an aspect of knowledge. In which year was the first TV made, by who, then developed towards what today? Similarly, first camera for fun, then a black woman in the u.s was reportedly a major contributor in making security cameras? My 'illiterate' mum+ will say God 'blessed white people' for working as teams, because they may not know how a black woman contributed beyond 'voodoo', or how a Chinese+ teams took that learning to a new team level work to make it affordable to poor Africans+, where capitalism thinks poor people do not deserve affordable needed products like cameras. My point is if God gave jarga the idea to invest in a camera factory 50 years ago or today, too many blacks may say that is impossible, waste of money, or not for us to create products, just over-charge others on services and buy products to brag? So that may warrant God or Jarga to try the Whites or Asians towards cameras... I think we should still crowd fund to build camera factories, but if a neighborhood in Ghana or Nigeria may learn from me before Gambians, then personal failures of Jarga can be debated, but God may still bless me in other ways, and we may still learn late in the Gambia? There are things that must start as individuals, but the quicker we build teams, the faster the progress or achievements. The word enough learning! Enough food! Enough exercise! Enough cameras! Is enough words before enough actions.

Confronting the Negative Minds: There are different types of doubters, including my own family, but I am strongly warning against any spirit that dare doubt me and/or the Lord of the universe. I will say may God curse those who unjustly fight me and proportionately 'curse' those who even doubt me and the benefits of cameras+. A human being will sadly see or hear where cameras helped in eight situations, but will remember in two situations it did not help enough? That is not just dangerous one-eye, but how can such a person see that we needed to invest time and money on camera research in 50 or xyz years ago? There are other doubters who claim criminals will adapt as if they are blind to how many criminals God defeated and still defeating through the Godly or learning (ihqrah). Then another set of doubters based on places, claiming things like our African Authorities are useless, so cameras will not help us. These folks also expose themselves on multiple levels of blindness -- they cannot see how we can change African Authorities through cameras; nor can they see many authorities in the West+ are also evil, but the best of the ordinary resist through God's rising help. Even western journalists fell short, because no journalist can do a greater work than urging people to buy different types of cameras. We need 7 to 8 billion journalists to complement the best of journalists.

If we all buy cameras to reduce or eliminate things like placing scary mystics on the roads, we benefit, because president Barrow, Faye, Tinubu, Mahama, etc will not have their kids walking on such roads. Yes! I agree it will help if the government made tougher laws like charging such with child psychological endangering, nasty littering, etc towards hunting even hunting the criminal men+ who fooled bad women, who may directly place it on the roads or gamble their children, who should be taught to resist and report such parents. Again! We failed to admit stronger education will eliminate at least 25% of the problem; then a re-education like these are sins between creatures will help the non-thinking woman+ to ask if they corrupt God as witness or can be ever forgiven on such, to reduce another about 25%; then placing the video on social media does not need government permission and will subdue how many types of wrongdoers. So from buying the products to making and implementing laws, we will welcome government cooperation, but we can drag the government to submission.

On western governments, they are even worse in some aspects, but you have to trust in God and fight on. I have narrated my ordeal with the Canadian police in different articles, including how cameras may have saved my life there. The doubters may doubt my story or ordeal, but look at how Florida bars recording of even abusive cops. All criminals, including government criminals, hate cameras and will try to delay the inevitable needed culture of cameras. They have evil journalists and evil ordinary folks who will focus on imaginary fears and semi 'unfortunate' reality that may come with a strong culture of cameras. What I am wishing God does and yet to see is having billionaires and people with hundreds of millions of followers urging civilians to heavily buy cameras. If every vehicle in Florida+ has cameras, and even 50% of the people buy sunglass cameras and other body cameras, the bad law will not hold. Resisting evil has levels, confronting evil is higher and also has levels. To 'exhort' an evil person, evil small group, and an evil state to truth' means bravery and how much were they missing 100% truth? The sad reality of earth includes temporal allowing explicit evil like slavery to many forms of implicit wrongs, including negligence.

As said, cameras do help where we humans cannot record or imagine the benefits. In the world of prevention or deterrence, how can a human being record the good of cameras? Even our questionable parents admit character is how humans evolve or devolve. How can we measure if one hundred million dollars in cameras boost Gambian character in learning by 75%, in working by 85%, and in fun by 90%? Yes! It may return as over a billion dollars a year, but we cannot measure the improvement on health and many things as our character improves . The honest reality is every living Gambian wished they were born or raised in a compound with cameras, with trees or close to trees, with many kinds of goods. Since you cannot dictate when and where you were born, you run the relay with gratitude. I was born in a poor hospital, raised in a poor compound in a poor village, despite my father owning cars and trucks he lost to regain better... Helping the poorest villager own cameras is about care far beyond safety. If my grandfather stepped on poop ten times and left unburied poop hundred times, that info is almost irrelevant, but if he was to return to earth as human, how much changes I make may help him. My spirit may also return to earth as human, but I can also attain a higher planet than earth or return as an Angel... Now, that may be beneficial to some and confusing to some, but even if only this life exists, it is worth every effort on doing good, abandoning evil you found, and measurably confronting the evil you meet+ . If I convince your neighbors to buy cameras and never smell poop if I visit your neighborhood, then smelling a good smell (aroma) is a prayer on one part and an attainable earthly heaven. Yes! Cameras can prevent or even end wars, but writing the steps will be too hard for the mentally blind. So urging is what all can do and never wait for journalists or authorities. A good president should urge buying cameras for the first months or year, and 25% or more may do so. Second year, apply smart pressures and reward systems like I outlined in different articles, including 'partially answered prayers...'. Third year, reasonably penalize all compound owners and individuals who reject a needed culture. The world of Justice demands evidence, so do not call my cops when you refuse simple efforts of evidence gathering. Should I run for president or just try to influence presidents who may pressure or influence our questionable president? Well, God has many ways to help. Do you think if every compound had four to eight 360 degree cameras and every Gambian had body cameras, would Yahya Jammeh tried or survived his evil? The purpose of such questions is not for endless debates, but to inspire every country that cameras can contain bad leaders and no country is above physical or mental coup? Do not wait for a new bad ruler or return of one. We are not wishing for world war III, but worldwide culture of cameras can prevent and minimize war problems. Do not worship cameras or any blessing, but rejecting any of the major blessings of God is a huge crime, or why does ch.55 repeats it? Shame on the Arab+ billionaires who refuse to partner up with me on cameras+, but that cannot help me like God helping me with the good Arabs, good whites, good blacks, etc. Do what you can and enjoy, because God's protection is best, except God demands we act as good deed; exhort others+ to truth mildly as advice or minor super good deed; apply patience, run the cycle in higher levels, and confront with stronger words or actions like cameras against the criminals or illusory patience of one-eye faith folks... Indeed ch.103 is bigger than your so-called five pillars of Islam! Oops! How can an Arab billionaire give you a million dollar check for self or cameras for your neighborhood, if you attack their beliefs? Well, God has given me more, despite the fact that I will appreciate financial and health boosts.

When cameras record intelligence, only those who over-business intelligence may cry foul. When cameras record illusions or negligence, the weak may cry or force us to avoid negligent behaviors. For example, if my shoe camera records a woman's short dress from an awkward ankle, it only means perhaps pants, suits, etc are for both genders in public places, not just when Muslim women go to Mecca. When cameras record or expose lies or cruelty, my type believes such d[oers of]evils deserve no respite, they are extreme sins between creatures we should not forgive even children, but smartly punish in proportionate ways with age. When cameras record sweet truth and sweet kindness, then rejoice and learn to rejoice towards every bliss God may allow. So share, but help your neighborhood or don't be like many of the rich who care about only themselves or few family members. Soldiers of God must strive when God opens a great door. So pray for those who push for cameras and pray against those who resist cameras. Beside or including cameras, search for 'top four universal targets' by Jarga. May God bless me a lot more, bless Showlove Trinity: Let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and transformer.

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn.