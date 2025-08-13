Cervical cancer prevention must be incorporated into critical health programmes – Dr Kumi

Dr. Lawrence Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Christi Hospital in Ho, Volta Region, has emphasised that both the technology and knowledge needed to eliminate cervical cancer are readily available, even in low-resource settings such as Ghana, through the use of affordable and effective methods.

“Vaccines against cancer-causing strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) are highly effective and should be part of a national effort to get all young women vaccinated.

“Routine screening and treatment of lesions prevents cancer. Building cervical cancer prevention into critical health programmes, like those for family planning and HIV/AIDS, creates a cost-effective one-stop shop, ensuring women can live long, healthy lives,” Dr. Kumi stated.

The Medical Director of Caritas Christi Hospital made the remarks during an engagement with officials from the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult Limited (CDA Consult) in Ho, as part of the national anti-cervical cancer advocacy.

CDA Consult, in partnership with Lifeline Haven Company Limited, has rolled out a nationwide five-year Free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Advocacy campaign to scale up prevention, early detection, and treatment, with the aim of eliminating cervical cancer in Ghana. The initiative also seeks to raise public awareness of the dangers of cervical cancer and mobilise collective action to tackle it.

The CDA Consult Change Paradigm Campaign is built on four key pillars: free cervical cancer vaccination, scaling up prevention, encouraging screening for early detection, and supporting treatment, all targeted towards eliminating cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

Dr. Kumi echoed the World Health Organisation’s call for the elimination of cervical cancer deaths but cautioned that significant barriers still exist between political promises and a future where women are free from the disease.

CDA Consult Executive Director, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, explained that the organisation, a development communication advocacy NGO, is committed to promoting cutting-edge cervical cancer prevention strategies. He said CDA Consult is working with global advocates to push for stronger political and financial backing for programmes that can save lives.

Mr. Ameyibor stressed that the means to prevent and treat cervical cancer are effective, affordable, and, with sufficient political and financial support, scalable to levels that can end this disease for all by 2030.

He added that CDA Consult aims to leverage advocacy skills and its extensive communication networks to bring together health professionals, human rights defenders, gender advocates, faith-based leaders, and communication experts to drive a new wave of action.

While acknowledging progress in public awareness, Mr. Ameyibor warned that, “as we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for ending cervical cancer, we need to upscale our efforts through a holistic national action involving both state and non-state actors.”

He reiterated that the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign is committed to free cervical cancer vaccinations, advocacy, and scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana.