ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 13 Aug 2025 Health

Cervical cancer prevention must be incorporated into critical health programmes – Dr Kumi

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
Cervical cancer prevention must be incorporated into critical health programmes – Dr Kumi

Dr. Lawrence Kumi, Chief Executive Officer of Caritas Christi Hospital in Ho, Volta Region, has emphasised that both the technology and knowledge needed to eliminate cervical cancer are readily available, even in low-resource settings such as Ghana, through the use of affordable and effective methods.

“Vaccines against cancer-causing strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) are highly effective and should be part of a national effort to get all young women vaccinated.

“Routine screening and treatment of lesions prevents cancer. Building cervical cancer prevention into critical health programmes, like those for family planning and HIV/AIDS, creates a cost-effective one-stop shop, ensuring women can live long, healthy lives,” Dr. Kumi stated.

The Medical Director of Caritas Christi Hospital made the remarks during an engagement with officials from the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult Limited (CDA Consult) in Ho, as part of the national anti-cervical cancer advocacy.

CDA Consult, in partnership with Lifeline Haven Company Limited, has rolled out a nationwide five-year Free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Advocacy campaign to scale up prevention, early detection, and treatment, with the aim of eliminating cervical cancer in Ghana. The initiative also seeks to raise public awareness of the dangers of cervical cancer and mobilise collective action to tackle it.

The CDA Consult Change Paradigm Campaign is built on four key pillars: free cervical cancer vaccination, scaling up prevention, encouraging screening for early detection, and supporting treatment, all targeted towards eliminating cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

Dr. Kumi echoed the World Health Organisation’s call for the elimination of cervical cancer deaths but cautioned that significant barriers still exist between political promises and a future where women are free from the disease.

CDA Consult Executive Director, Mr. Francis Ameyibor, explained that the organisation, a development communication advocacy NGO, is committed to promoting cutting-edge cervical cancer prevention strategies. He said CDA Consult is working with global advocates to push for stronger political and financial backing for programmes that can save lives.

Mr. Ameyibor stressed that the means to prevent and treat cervical cancer are effective, affordable, and, with sufficient political and financial support, scalable to levels that can end this disease for all by 2030.

He added that CDA Consult aims to leverage advocacy skills and its extensive communication networks to bring together health professionals, human rights defenders, gender advocates, faith-based leaders, and communication experts to drive a new wave of action.

While acknowledging progress in public awareness, Mr. Ameyibor warned that, “as we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for ending cervical cancer, we need to upscale our efforts through a holistic national action involving both state and non-state actors.”

He reiterated that the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign is committed to free cervical cancer vaccinations, advocacy, and scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana.

813202540310-1i841p5bbv-cda-consult-main-flyer-

813202540344-pulwoba442-dr-lawrence-kumi-ceo-of-caritas-christi-hospital-and-mr-francis-ameyibor-executive-director-cda-consult--

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Prophet Oja meets President Mahama Prophet Oja meets President Mahama amid controversy over prophecy submission dir...

59 minutes ago

Oheneba Asiedu, host of the Wontumi Morning Show Wontumi Multimedia denies owing NCA after suspension

1 hour ago

Mponuahemaa of Effiduase, Nana Adusi Pokua Antwiwaa II, proposed the erection of a statue in honour of Omane Boamah Family wants Dr. Omane Boamah honoured with statue and hospital ward

2 hours ago

Fante comedy Court grants TikToker Fante comedy GH¢100,000 bail for threatening President Mah...

4 hours ago

16-year-old boy dies after abusing nine tablets of RED 225 in competition at Chiraa 16-year-old boy dies after abusing nine tablets of RED 225 in competition at Chi...

4 hours ago

CDS explains why rescue team used cocoa sacks for burnt remains of helicopter crash victims CDS explains why rescue team used cocoa sacks for burnt remains of helicopter cr...

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: The charred bodies were too hot for body bags – GAF explains Helicopter crash: The charred bodies were too hot for body bags – GAF explains

4 hours ago

Lincoln Nii Okaija Swissport cocaine prime suspect busted

4 hours ago

Bono East police retrieve 18 stolen motorbikes from robbery syndicate Bono East police retrieve 18 stolen motorbikes from robbery syndicate

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line