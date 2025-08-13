Mysticism On Front Burner

The aftermath of the chopper crash in Obuasi has opened the floodgates for assortment of prophecies.

Even government has jumped into the fray with a directive on prophecy vetting, which has got many discoursing the esoteric path it is traversing.

So many people are talking on matters ranging from esotericism to aviation safety and accident investigation, specialised fields which should be left to experts.

While many are genuinely engaged in prayers for the souls of the accident victims, others are discussing esoteric matters related to the tragedy.

In the esoteric sphere, so-called prophets are falling over each other over claims that they foresaw what befell the nation.

Then came the announcement about the establishment of a presidential unit to vet prophecies.

Is the country not becoming interesting? When a formal touch such as we are witnessing is added to this subject, we can only put up a wry smile and ask: “what is happening?”

There could not have been a better time for 'prophets' than now. Now when the country decides to hold another national thanksgiving activity, the list of invitees will be longer than we had, with many 'prophets' now displaying their prowess.

One of the so-called prophets has posted a request which is expectedly trending on social media.

He has requested that cars be provided for 'prophets' in the country because some of them do not have cars.

The spiritual dimension of man should not be toyed with. The body will one day die and the spirit returned to its origin. It is for this reason that matters of spirituality should not be treated the way we are beginning to see.

Prophecies have now been garbed in politics, and therefore opening them up for the usual serial calling attacks in the media.

With the government taking a position on how to manage prophecies, we wonder how the vetting would even be undertaken.

Our understanding is that a department has been created for this occupation which will be staffed by public servants. What a novelty!

If the novelty is intended to ensure decency in the manner prophecies are being spewed in both traditional and social media, we are afraid it won't work.

With countless 'prophets' in the country, only a handful will have their 'prophecies' received.

All of a sudden, 'prophecies' have been given recognition by officialdom.

Evangelist Akwasi Nyame has put fear in people after he said that “this helicopter crash is even small, the worse is about to happen.”

Will such a 'prophecy' pass the test of the vetting department? It will be interesting to know.

While we cannot discount the closeness of some persons to God, for which reason they are privileged to some spiritual information, let us as a nation be discreet in the manner we handle this subject lest we are derided.

Politicians and many others engage the services of spiritualists in various forms, something not restricted to Ghana, but this is a private matter.

Perhaps the chairman of a political party saying that they would do everything including sacrificing human beings for power has fueled this subject. Let us manage this subject with caution. Those who do should avoid human sacrifices.

As the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said, “Don't take spiritual prophecies for granted.”