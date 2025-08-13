ModernGhana logo
Nketsiakrom faces severe sanitation crisis as residents plead for urgent intervention

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu II Contributor
WED, 13 AUG 2025

Nketsiakrom, a community near Effia-Nkwanta in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), is grappling with a worsening sanitation crisis that residents say requires immediate government attention.

With no functioning toilet facilities nearby, many are forced to walk long distances or resort to open defecation, a practice that is contaminating the environment and posing serious health threats, particularly to children under five.

A visit by the Western Regional branch of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) revealed that the lack of sanitation infrastructure is fuelling the spread of diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid fever. Residents told the M-CODe team that the absence of proper facilities is undermining progress towards national and global targets, including Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.2, which aims to eliminate open defecation by 2030.

Community members said without adequate toilets, the goal of achieving open defecation-free status remains out of reach, jeopardising public health, environmental sustainability, and quality of life. They called for renewed investment, community engagement, and stronger government commitment to address the crisis.

The sensitisation visit formed part of M-CODe’s collaboration with the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) to mark the 2025 Ghana Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Week under the theme “WASH for a Healthy Ghana, Everyone, Everywhere”. M-CODe is observing the week with the sub-theme “Dignity for all, toilets for all: End Open Defecation Now”.

Resident Atta Mame urged that vulnerable groups be prioritised, stressing that improving toilet access in Nketsiakrom is vital for reducing disease, protecting vulnerable people, and enhancing dignity and security. The M-CODe team also noted that it has been eight years since the community’s old toilet facility was abandoned, with no replacement in sight.

Frustration among residents is mounting. "In the rainy season, we are unable to go to the bushes, so we have to turn attention to the beachfront," lamented Nana Atobam, who decried the practice of dumping faecal matter in the community and surrounding bushes.

Stakeholders have recommended the construction and maintenance of both household and public toilets, supported by reliable water supply infrastructure to maintain hygiene standards. Others have urged M-CODe to intensify awareness campaigns to promote behavioural change and encourage residents to adopt healthier sanitation practices.

As part of the 2025 WASH Week activities, M-CODe’s regional teams in Upper East, Northern, Bono, Western, and Volta regions will hold community outreach events from August 11 to 15, visiting markets, beaches, and schools, engaging the media, and targeting communities with high open defecation rates to foster lasting change.

813202533717-0g830n4yyt-img0068

813202533731-8dt2wjivvq-img0009

813202533740-23041q5dcw-img0008

