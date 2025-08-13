ModernGhana logo
The System Was Not Built With Africa in Mind, But as a Target: Why Leaders and Citizens Must Unite and End Betrayals

History has shown us that no empire, institution, or global order was designed with Africa’s rise as its primary goal. From the colonial scramble for Africa to the neocolonial economic structures that still dictate trade, finance, and governance today, the global system has consistently treated Africa not as a partner but as a target—a source of raw materials, cheap labor, and geopolitical leverage.

The Targeting of a Continent
Africa’s vast resources—gold, oil, cobalt, fertile lands, cultural wealth—should have been the foundation for unparalleled prosperity. Instead, they became magnets for exploitation. Colonial powers carved up borders not to unite people but to divide them, creating artificial states with fragile national identities. International financial systems were designed to keep African economies dependent. Even global media narratives often frame Africa as a continent in perpetual crisis, reinforcing the myth that external “saviors” are needed.

This is not accidental. It is a carefully maintained system, one where Africa’s disunity is the most valuable commodity for those who profit from its fragmentation.

Betrayal: The Internal Wound
While external pressures are real, Africa’s greatest vulnerability lies within. Betrayal—by leaders who trade national interest for personal gain, and by citizens who allow divisions of ethnicity, tribe, or political party to overshadow a shared destiny—has become a recurring wound.

  • Leaders sign away resources for short-term personal enrichment.
  • Citizens turn on each other over party colors while the nation’s wealth is siphoned away.
  • Intellectuals and skilled professionals are pushed out by corruption and nepotism, leaving a vacuum of capacity.

Every betrayal deepens the cracks that external forces exploit.

Unity: The Unshakable Shield
No system—however deeply entrenched—can survive a united Africa. Unity does not mean uniformity; it means common purpose. It means that despite political differences, we agree on non-negotiables: sovereignty, resource control, education, infrastructure, and the dignity of our people.

Unity starts with leadership, but it must be rooted in the people. The citizens must see themselves as stakeholders, not spectators. We must refuse to be pawns in geopolitical chess games. We must insist on long-term vision over election cycles, merit over patronage, and transparency over secrecy.

The Way Forward

  1. National Reconciliation – Heal historical grievances between ethnic groups, regions, and political factions through honest dialogue and truth commissions.
  2. Continental Economic Strategy – Strengthen the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to reduce dependence on foreign markets.
  3. Resource Sovereignty – Pass laws ensuring that African natural resources are processed locally before export.
  4. Leadership Accountability – Create enforceable systems for asset declaration, anti-corruption monitoring, and citizen oversight.
  5. Cultural Renaissance – Reclaim African narratives, symbols, and history to rebuild pride and identity.

Conclusion
Africa was not designed into the system; it was designed into the crosshairs. The sooner we accept this reality, the sooner we can dismantle the traps. Leaders must rise above the lure of foreign interests. Citizens must refuse the poison of division. Unity is no longer a dream—it is a survival strategy.

The day Africans choose to unite in purpose, betrayal will lose its power, and the world will have no choice but to reckon with an Africa that is not a target but a force.

[email protected]

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

contact: [email protected]Column: Eric Paddy Boso

