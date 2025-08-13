NPP activist Sir-Obama Pokuase arrested in connection with social media post — police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist Daniel Adomako, popularly known on social media as Sir-Obama Pokuase, in connection with images and videos allegedly showing individuals brandishing illegal weapons.

According to a police statement issued on Wednesday, August 13, Mr Adomako’s arrest forms part of ongoing intelligence-led operations jointly conducted by the police and other security agencies to dismantle networks engaged in the illegal possession and display of sophisticated arms.

The police said the suspect is assisting investigations in arresting the people in possession of the material he circulated on social media.

“These operations, which have been ongoing for several weeks, have led to the retrieval of a substantial number of illegal arms and ammunition,” the statement noted.

In a related development, three other individuals; Prince Ofori, Yayra Abiwu and Emmanuel Kwakye, are also in custody.

They are being investigated for alleged threats of death and the publication of false news following the recent helicopter crash.

Meanwhile, the national Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party has called for the immediate release of its activists whose arrest they described as politically motivated.