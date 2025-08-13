ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 13 Aug 2025 General News

NPP activist Sir-Obama Pokuase arrested in connection with social media post — police

NPP activist Sir-Obama Pokuase arrested in connection with social media post — police

The Ghana Police Service has arrested New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist Daniel Adomako, popularly known on social media as Sir-Obama Pokuase, in connection with images and videos allegedly showing individuals brandishing illegal weapons.

According to a police statement issued on Wednesday, August 13, Mr Adomako’s arrest forms part of ongoing intelligence-led operations jointly conducted by the police and other security agencies to dismantle networks engaged in the illegal possession and display of sophisticated arms.

The police said the suspect is assisting investigations in arresting the people in possession of the material he circulated on social media.

“These operations, which have been ongoing for several weeks, have led to the retrieval of a substantial number of illegal arms and ammunition,” the statement noted.

In a related development, three other individuals; Prince Ofori, Yayra Abiwu and Emmanuel Kwakye, are also in custody.

They are being investigated for alleged threats of death and the publication of false news following the recent helicopter crash.

Meanwhile, the national Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party has called for the immediate release of its activists whose arrest they described as politically motivated.

813202530917-sxoaredq5l-img7593.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 minutes ago

Helicopter made emergency landing in Nkawkaw Helicopter involved in emergency landing in Nkawkaw doesn't belong to us — VRA c...

2 hours ago

NPP activist Sir-Obama Pokuase arrested in connection with social media post — police NPP activist Sir-Obama Pokuase arrested in connection with social media post — p...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi Nothing will be covered; Ghanaians will know the cause of helicopter crash — Dep...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi GAF makes request for international help in probing helicopter crash — Deputy De...

2 hours ago

Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Ghana (UG), Lydia Anowa Nyako-Danquah A large number of students are breezing through but learning nothing — UG Academ...

4 hours ago

Arrest of TikToker killers needless amid national mourning – NPP Arrest of TikToker 'killers' needless amid national mourning – NPP

4 hours ago

A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets - Apostle Amoako Attah reacts to govt directives 'A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets' - Apostle Amoako...

5 hours ago

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei People were paying $10,000 as bribes for scholarship — Kwaku Asafo Agyei alleges

5 hours ago

Ghanas Ambassador-Designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi I scored 5 in BECE Twi while my Ghanaian friends had 6, 7 – Kojo Choi

6 hours ago

Godwin Eduzi Tameklo Omane Boamah was strategist, mastermind and quiet supporter of many — Eduzi Tame...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line