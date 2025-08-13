ModernGhana logo
Nothing will be covered; Ghanaians will know the cause of helicopter crash — Deputy Defence Minister

Headlines Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi
WED, 13 AUG 2025
Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, has assured that Ghanaians will be updated about the exact cause of the August 6 military helicopter crash that killed all eight people on board.

He said the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has already begun investigations into the incident and has formally sought the help of international experts to ensure a thorough and credible probe.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the ministry by the Greater Accra Traditional Council on Wednesday, August 13, the Deputy Minister said the ministry and the GAF will be diligent and transparent in their work.

“We also want to assure you that the Ghana Armed Forces have already begun investigations into the incident. We have made requests for international collaboration, and we have received positive responses in that regard. And so we want to assure you, our chiefs, that nothing will be covered up.

“It will be transparent, and the Ghanaian public will know exactly what happened and the cause of this tragic accident. We also want to caution the media and some analysts who have been churning out misinformation and untruths about this whole incident,” the minister said.

Mr Genfi further urged the public to be circumspect in its commentary and avoid making hasty and misleading conclusions.

“All I want to say is that Ghanaians should trust that the ministry and the Ghana Armed Forces are going to be diligent in the investigations and transparent about it. Whatever the cause, it will be made known to the people of Ghana, and we will take lessons from it,” he stressed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

