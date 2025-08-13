MAKSTEC’s Safe Space Unit launches Anti-Sexual Harassment Club on International Youth Day

The Safe Space Unit (SSU) of Mafi-Kumase SHTS marked International Youth Day with an unforgettable event—the launch of the school’s first-ever Anti-Sexual Harassment Club.

Led by the school’s two Safe Space Focal Persons, Mr. Lokoe Kennedy Komla and Ms. Ayensu Fafa Ardyce, together with their energetic 15-member Awareness Creation Team, the day began with a lively student forum. Learners shared ideas, asked questions, and explored ways to stand up against sexual harassment in schools. The discussions were honest and full of determination to create a safer environment for both girls and boys.

This year’s International Youth Day theme, Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond, celebrates the power of young people to turn big dreams into real changes in their communities. And that’s exactly what this new club aims to do.

One of the organizers, Mr. Ali Frank, put it simply: “This club will be a hub of creativity and action. We’ll run talk shows, campus news, drama, poetry, debates, graffiti, and rap competitions. Our message will not die after a week. It will be alive every day.”

Students were eager to take part. One volunteer summed it up beautifully: “I bring creativity, insight, and commitment to give a voice to silent victims.”

The day also featured a short drama, Silence Is Not Safety, directed by Ms. Ayensu Ardyce Fafa and performed by the school drama group. The performance broke the ice and sparked conversations among students about speaking up and supporting one another.

The launch of the club couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s a new step toward building a school environment where everyone feels safe, respected, and heard. Spaces like this, where students can communicate, create, and lead, don’t just protect the vulnerable. They shape the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.

As the club begins its work, it plans to keep the energy alive with creative campaigns, fun competitions, and activities that bring students and teachers together to challenge harassment and promote respect.

The SSU expressed heartfelt thanks to the school management, the Guidance & Counseling Coordinator, the Dean of Students, and the dedicated 15-member team who made the day possible: Mr. Lokoe Komla Kennedy, Ms. Ayensu Ardyce Fafa, Mr. Adzraku Forgive, Mr. Ali Frank, Mr. Amasi Akpene Gideon, Mr. Agbeviade John-Paul, Mr. Zorh Sylvester, Hon. Kudze Kweku-Mensah, Ms. Kwasikumah Makafui, Hon. Alato Edem, Mr. Ahaibli Godsway, Hon. Kwasi-he Mavis, Ms. Addy Constancia Sefakor, Ms. Osei-Gyebi Evelyn, and Mr. Migbordzi Godwin Dodzi for their immense contributions and supports.