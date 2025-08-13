ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The NPP Is A Broken Mirror, Sharper Than A Sharpened Knife In The Opposition

Feature Article The NPP Is A Broken Mirror, Sharper Than A Sharpened Knife In The Opposition
WED, 13 AUG 2025

The New Patriotic Party, or NPP, is like a chronic drug addict who is refusing to get medical assistance or be helped by anything, even rehabilitation. In addition to being the most incompetent and corrupt government in Ghana's political history, the NPP is also dangerous. If anyone believes that because the previous government is now in the opposition, they have changed their ways, they are making a grave error because, despite being out of power, the NPP is now even more dangerous than it was.

Corruption and tribalism are two strong characteristics on which the NPP party has long relied and used to sway public opinion, particularly in the Ashanti Region. The public was further made to believe that voting for the NDC is a curse for any member of the NPP, in addition to being an abomination. The statement that the NPP in the Ashanti Region doesn't require development and that the party's T-shirt is the only thing that can win them votes wasn't even embarrassing to Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This is sufficient to demonstrate how the NPP has the political clout to psychologically influence people's thoughts. The NPP was certain and adamant that the people would vote for them to win the 2024 elections despite the "Agyapadie" scandal, money laundering, state looting, the collapse of the economy, businesses, and investments, a staggering national debt of GHC 763 billion, and the bankruptcy of several institutions, including the COCOBOD and the ECG.

However, the arrogant and deceptive political party was brought low when irate Ghanaians, who believed that the NPP had not only lied to them but also thought they were idiots, used the opposition NDC's unprecedented level of security to help them win the election. Not even a month into their opposition, the NPP began doing what the public knows they are excellent at: spreading misinformation about the new president, John Mahama, through journalists and tribal radio stations.

It is said that "experience is the best teacher," and it is clear that the NDC party and its leader learned their lessons while in the opposition, as evidenced by Mahama's declaration that "Ghana has been reset." The opposition NPP would eventually find that reset to be too difficult to manage. The government's creation of the "ORAL Team" to reclaim all stolen money and state assets, including lands, was one of the actions that incited terror and panic among the NPP.

The NPP realized that the new NDC government is serious when it sent the dossier of Ghanaian politicians who are accused of embezzling state funds and properties to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and Attorney General Dr. Dominin Ayine for investigation. Some of the top NPP leaders were arrested for corruption, which infuriated their colleagues, who labeled the new government's anti-corruption efforts as witch hunts and persecution.

As more NPP politicians were being arrested, they thought it crucial to organize John Mahama's overthrow, either by assassination or generating insignificant causes for a coup plot. I wrote before the elections that the president needed to increase his security, and he did. All attempts to get in touch with the NDC politicians to provide them with information, however, were in vain after Mahama was elected president. I have no idea what some of these NDC politicians are thinking.

Whether they think that if someone wants to get in touch with them, then probably, they are likely looking for money, a favor, or a job, they never reply. I reached out to Joyce Bawah Mogtari, John Mahama's special aide, via her Facebook page, but I received no answer. Additionally, despite having Sammy Gyamfi's phone number, I reached out to him twice without receiving a response. That is when I stopped getting in touch with NDC politicians at that point.

Since not all information or what one hears can be written up into a feature for the public to read, it is painful when someone who looks out for his country's interests and is aware of dangerous schemes but is unable to pass the information to the appropriate people. I will keep fighting for my nation's advancement, but I must warn the NDC and its leader, President John Mahama, that the NPP is now more dangerous in opposition than when they were in power.

Joel Savage
Joel Savage, © 2025

Belgian-Ghanaian journalist, Joel Savage, writes the "A Mixture Of Periodicals" column. The Flemish Journalists Association member frequently contributed to the features sections of the Weekly Spectator, Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic and The Mirror. He lives in Belgium.  Column: Joel Savage

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (1974)

More

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

NPP activist Sir-Obama Pokuase arrested in connection with social media post — police NPP activist Sir-Obama Pokuase arrested in connection with social media post — p...

13 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi Nothing will be covered; Ghanaians will know the cause of helicopter crash — Dep...

13 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi GAF makes request for international help in probing helicopter crash — Deputy De...

13 minutes ago

Director of Academic Affairs at the University of Ghana (UG), Lydia Anowa Nyako-Danquah A large number of students are breezing through but learning nothing — UG Academ...

2 hours ago

Arrest of TikToker killers needless amid national mourning – NPP Arrest of TikToker 'killers' needless amid national mourning – NPP

2 hours ago

A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets - Apostle Amoako Attah reacts to govt directives 'A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets' - Apostle Amoako...

3 hours ago

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei People were paying $10,000 as bribes for scholarship — Kwaku Asafo Agyei alleges

3 hours ago

Ghanas Ambassador-Designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi I scored 5 in BECE Twi while my Ghanaian friends had 6, 7 – Kojo Choi

3 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha We demand unconditional, immediate release of our three activists — NPP to Polic...

4 hours ago

Godwin Eduzi Tameklo Omane Boamah was strategist, mastermind and quiet supporter of many — Eduzi Tame...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line