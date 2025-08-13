The NPP Is A Broken Mirror, Sharper Than A Sharpened Knife In The Opposition

The New Patriotic Party, or NPP, is like a chronic drug addict who is refusing to get medical assistance or be helped by anything, even rehabilitation. In addition to being the most incompetent and corrupt government in Ghana's political history, the NPP is also dangerous. If anyone believes that because the previous government is now in the opposition, they have changed their ways, they are making a grave error because, despite being out of power, the NPP is now even more dangerous than it was.

Corruption and tribalism are two strong characteristics on which the NPP party has long relied and used to sway public opinion, particularly in the Ashanti Region. The public was further made to believe that voting for the NDC is a curse for any member of the NPP, in addition to being an abomination. The statement that the NPP in the Ashanti Region doesn't require development and that the party's T-shirt is the only thing that can win them votes wasn't even embarrassing to Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This is sufficient to demonstrate how the NPP has the political clout to psychologically influence people's thoughts. The NPP was certain and adamant that the people would vote for them to win the 2024 elections despite the "Agyapadie" scandal, money laundering, state looting, the collapse of the economy, businesses, and investments, a staggering national debt of GHC 763 billion, and the bankruptcy of several institutions, including the COCOBOD and the ECG.

However, the arrogant and deceptive political party was brought low when irate Ghanaians, who believed that the NPP had not only lied to them but also thought they were idiots, used the opposition NDC's unprecedented level of security to help them win the election. Not even a month into their opposition, the NPP began doing what the public knows they are excellent at: spreading misinformation about the new president, John Mahama, through journalists and tribal radio stations.

It is said that "experience is the best teacher," and it is clear that the NDC party and its leader learned their lessons while in the opposition, as evidenced by Mahama's declaration that "Ghana has been reset." The opposition NPP would eventually find that reset to be too difficult to manage. The government's creation of the "ORAL Team" to reclaim all stolen money and state assets, including lands, was one of the actions that incited terror and panic among the NPP.

The NPP realized that the new NDC government is serious when it sent the dossier of Ghanaian politicians who are accused of embezzling state funds and properties to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and Attorney General Dr. Dominin Ayine for investigation. Some of the top NPP leaders were arrested for corruption, which infuriated their colleagues, who labeled the new government's anti-corruption efforts as witch hunts and persecution.

As more NPP politicians were being arrested, they thought it crucial to organize John Mahama's overthrow, either by assassination or generating insignificant causes for a coup plot. I wrote before the elections that the president needed to increase his security, and he did. All attempts to get in touch with the NDC politicians to provide them with information, however, were in vain after Mahama was elected president. I have no idea what some of these NDC politicians are thinking.

Whether they think that if someone wants to get in touch with them, then probably, they are likely looking for money, a favor, or a job, they never reply. I reached out to Joyce Bawah Mogtari, John Mahama's special aide, via her Facebook page, but I received no answer. Additionally, despite having Sammy Gyamfi's phone number, I reached out to him twice without receiving a response. That is when I stopped getting in touch with NDC politicians at that point.

Since not all information or what one hears can be written up into a feature for the public to read, it is painful when someone who looks out for his country's interests and is aware of dangerous schemes but is unable to pass the information to the appropriate people. I will keep fighting for my nation's advancement, but I must warn the NDC and its leader, President John Mahama, that the NPP is now more dangerous in opposition than when they were in power.